Impact Wrestling Preview 9.8.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the debut of The United Empire’s own Aussie Open, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett becoming the Impact World Tag Team Champions and Masha Slamovich crowned Number One Contender to the Knockouts World Championship.

Tonight the roads to Victory Road and Bound For Glory heats up.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, Youtube and Facebook. The daunting Shane Taylor makes his IMPACT debut as he squares off with Decay’s Crazzy Steve! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Bound For Glory.

Preview (via IMPACT) - For weeks, Heath has been a thorn in the side of Honor No More after they took him and his best friend Rhino out of action several months ago. Following a series of blindside attacks on Honor No More, including one on their leader, Eddie Edwards, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore stepped in and demanded they stop. In exchange, Heath would receive a first time ever matchup against Edwards in an attempt to settle their differences once and for all! This Thursday, will Heath capitalize on his greatest opportunity for revenge? Or will Edwards solidify Honor No More’s dominance en route to his IMPACT World Title opportunity at Bound For Glory?

Preview (via IMPACT) - This Thursday, reigning NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Aussie Open will compete in an IMPACT ring for the first time ever. Their path to worldwide tag team dominance brings them to the IMPACT Zone, home to some of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling today! But standing in their way will be the young guns of Bullet Club, Ace Austin and Chris Bey. As the ongoing war between the United Empire and Bullet Club rages on, which team will reign supreme?

Preview (via IMPACT) - This Thursday, Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green takes to the ring for singles competition against one half of the former champs, Taya Valkyrie! As Taya and Rosemary look to earn a shot at reclaiming the gold they once held, the fear is that their new ally, Jessicka, may be holding them back. Last week, we learned that Jessicka will be in Taya’s corner as she vows to prove that she belongs. Who will score the all-important victory in this clash of top Knockouts?

Preview (via IMPACT) - When Brian Myers cheated to retain his Digital Media Title over Bhupinder Gujjar at Emergence, we learned that Punjab’s brightest blue chip athlete would not be going down without a fight. After thwarting a blindside attack and keeping Myers down for a symbolic three count, Gujjar would take the Digital Media Title into his possession. One week later, Gujjar would return the title to Myers but not before outsmarting the champ with a blindside attack of his own. Now Myers and Gujjar are set to face off once again and the Digital Media Title is on the line this Thursday!