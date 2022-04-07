Impact Wrestling Preview: A Look Back At The Multiverse of Matches 4.7.22

This past Saturday Impact Wrestling and the rest of the rest of the wrestling industry converged in Dallas as a part of WrestleMania weekend. Impact held a show at WrestleCon entitled the Multiverse of Matches which saw wrestlers from different promotions collide with the stars of Impact Wrestling.

Tonight on the road to Rebellion on April 23 Impact takes a look back at that night which saw three titles on the line, a dream match between The Good Brothers and The Briscoes plus a match of the year contender between Alex Shelley and “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action from Multiverse of Matches kicks off Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Don’t miss it when the Knockouts World Tag Team Title clash is shown in its entirety as The Influence defend against Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost, and Decay! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Rebellion.

Preview (via IMPACT) - This past Friday, IMPACT Wrestling took over the biggest weekend in wrestling with Multiverse of Matches. Barriers were broken and the Multiverse was unleashed, featuring a lineup of incredible matchups you have to see to believe! Take a look back at the return of Ultimate X as Trey Miguel’s X-Division Title was up for grabs against five top-tier challengers. Experience the tag team dream match between two of professional wrestling’s greatest tag teams, The Good Brothers and The Briscoes. Plus, witness the Match of the Year contender between Alex Shelley and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in its entirety and so much more!

