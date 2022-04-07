Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Preview: A Look Back At The Multiverse of Matches 4.7.22

Impact Wrestling Preview: A Look Back At The Multiverse of Matches 4.7.22

This past Saturday Impact Wrestling and the rest of the rest of the wrestling industry converged in Dallas as a part of WrestleMania weekend. Impact held a show at WrestleCon entitled the Multiverse of Matches which saw wrestlers from different promotions collide with the stars of Impact Wrestling. 

Tonight on the road to Rebellion on April 23 Impact takes a look back at that night which saw three titles on the line, a dream match between The Good Brothers and The Briscoes plus a match of the year contender between Alex Shelley and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

B4A0EED3-4010-4937-92E6-E1C2BCBADA9D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action from Multiverse of Matches kicks off Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Don’t miss it when the Knockouts World Tag Team Title clash is shown in its entirety as The Influence defend against Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost, and Decay! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Rebellion.

B6D0053F-1675-4A77-AA13-C4FFCA2D9EF4
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - This past Friday, IMPACT Wrestling took over the biggest weekend in wrestling with Multiverse of Matches. Barriers were broken and the Multiverse was unleashed, featuring a lineup of incredible matchups you have to see to believe! Take a look back at the return of Ultimate X as Trey Miguel’s X-Division Title was up for grabs against five top-tier challengers. Experience the tag team dream match between two of professional wrestling’s greatest tag teams, The Good Brothers and The Briscoes. Plus, witness the Match of the Year contender between Alex Shelley and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in its entirety and so much more!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

B6D0053F-1675-4A77-AA13-C4FFCA2D9EF4
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: A Look Back At The Multiverse of Matches 4.7.22

E079F5FB-BBD5-4DD5-82AB-2A1DDC723FB9
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches Results 4.1.22

A1776523-45A2-4C7B-9D9F-3E9896096ACD
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches Preview 4.1.22

522943DC-2EAB-4B03-834F-A217EC4FD74A
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Josh Alexander snaps Fulton’s ankle, Rosemary becomes #1 contender and Bullet Club stand tall 3.31.22

EA7292E6-C28E-4968-857A-6C0D58538F48
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Multiverse of Matches Go Home Show 3.31.22

C8AEA651-2F9C-4E5D-BD39-8182FA0ECE66
Impact Wrestling

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green to take on Mickie James and Nick Aldis at Multiverse of Matches

B647F1B6-886C-486C-BE76-AB0933E26C91
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Mike Bailey advanced to Rebellion, Two Championships successfully defended and The Cardonas stood tall 3.24.22

E727574A-D120-494A-A7C9-7D174A111157
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 3.24.22