Impact Wrestling Preview: Against All Odds Fallout 7.7.22

This past Friday on IMPACT Plus was the Against All Odds special. Five championships were on the line as the Digital Media Championship changed hands. The show also saw the return of ECW legend Raven as Moose defeated Sami Callihan in the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match with the unwarranted help of Steve Maclin.

Tonight we witness the fallout of Against All Odds.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action kicks off Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Gisele Shaw looks to impress her new alliance-members in The Influence when she goes one-on-one with her former tag team partner, Alisha! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following a successful X-Division Title defense over Trey Miguel in what many are considering to be a Match of the Year contender, Mike Bailey vowed to be a fighting champion. This Thursday, “Speedball” puts his title on the line once again as he battles the world-renowned Alan Angels, who will be making his IMPACT debut! Can Bailey continue his trend-setting reign or will Angels capture the gold in his first-ever match in the IMPACT Zone?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green proved that their friendship was stronger than the unity of Mia Yim and Mickie James when they were victorious at Against All Odds. But now “The Virtuosa” and “The HBIC” must prepare for a high-stakes showdown this Thursday as they compete to become the #1 Contender for the Knockouts World Championship! Who will leave Center Stage in Atlanta with a coveted Knockouts World Title opportunity?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After taking Mike Bailey to his limit, Trey Miguel looks to make the first step back towards X-Division Title contention this Thursday. But standing in his way will be the poised and determined Laredo Kid, who is also looking to bounce back following a loss to Black Taurus on Countdown to Against All Odds. Don’t blink when these two over-the-top athletes collide!

Preview (via IMPACT) - PCO is set to go head-to-horns with Black Taurus! At Against All Odds, PCO was a last minute replacement in the five-on-five showdown between Honor No More and the team of IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, America’s Most Wanted and Heath.But after Honor No More came up short, the unhuman PCO will be unleashed this Thursday. Who will be left standing in this monstrous collision?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.

