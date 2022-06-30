Impact Wrestling Preview: Against All Odds Go Home Show 6.30.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the fallout from Slammiversary as we were in the fast lane to Against All Odds tomorrow on IMPACT Plus, Ultimate Insiders on YouTube and FITE.

Tonight is the men and women look to gain the final momentum as we find out who will challenge newly crowned X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey plus two former friends come to blows.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. After reclaiming possession of his Digital Media Title from Brian Myers, Rich Swann battles Raj Singh with Shera in his corner! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last month, Frankie Kazarian made his shocking return to IMPACT Wrestling and immediately rekindled his longstanding rivalry with Chris Sabin. But after a familiar assault at the hands of Honor No More, the Battle of the Futures was brought to an abrupt halt. At Slammiversary, Kazarian joined forces with Sabin to help lead the IMPACT Originals to victory over Honor No More. With that showdown in the rearview mirror, Kazarian and Sabin are set to finish what they started this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After defeating The Briscoes to become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions at Slammiversary, The Good Brothers will make their first title defense this Thursday. As the war against Honor No More rages on, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are set to square off with Vincent and his monster, PCO, just one day before their epic five-on-five showdown at Against All Odds! Who will walk into Atlanta with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles around their waist?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Jordynne Grace made history at Slammiversary when she toppled Tasha Steelz, Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim to become Knockouts World Champion in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match. With Steelz’ contractually-obligated rematch on the horizon at Against All Odds, Grace must first get past Savannah Evans this Thursday! Brace yourself for this hard-hitting clash between two of the most powerful Knockouts on the IMPACT roster.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Mike Bailey realized his dream when he scaled the Ultimate X structure and retrieved the title to become X-Division Champion for the very first time. But there’s no rest for the weary as Bailey’s first challenger is set to be determined this Thursday! Chris Bey, Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid or Trey Miguel – who will step up and earn a coveted X-Division Title opportunity against “Speedball”?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Ace Austin shocked the world when he helped El Phantasmo, Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale of Bullet Club score a victory over the United Empire, solidifying his place in the group led by Jay White. Austin’s former friend, Alex Zayne, learned that if you’re not Bullet Club, you’re against Bullet Club, and found himself on the receiving end of a brutal assault. This Thursday, Zayne looks to gain a measure of revenge on Austin when they collide in singles action!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie made their triumphant tag team return at Slammiversary, dethroning The Influence to become the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. But now Rosemary must turn her attention towards Gisele Shaw, who has struck a deal with Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood! If Shaw can take out the “Demon Assassin”, she may become Rayne’s replacement in The Influence’s contractually-obligated rematch after Rayne suffered an injury at Slammiversary.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap after the show.

