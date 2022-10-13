Impact Wrestling Preview: Bound For Glory Fallout 10.13.22

This past Friday was the biggest show of the year, Bound For Glory. Two championships changed hands while IMPACT and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Ray won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and confronted IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander to close the show.

Tonight we witness the fallout from the show.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at a new start time of 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Following their hard-fought loss to The Kingdom at Bound For Glory, the Motor City Machine Guns look to bounce back as they battle Raj Singh and Shera in an exclusive tag team contest! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT just 24 hours away from Bound For Glory.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - This past Friday at Bound For Glory, Josh Alexander and Eddie Edwards tore the house down in an instant classic for the IMPACT World Title. When the dust had settled, it was the “Walking Weapon” who stood tall to retain the championship. Following the conclusion of the match, Alexander fought alongside Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Bully Ray to thwart an attack from Honor No More. Now the question on the minds of pro wrestling fans around the world is, what’s next for Josh Alexander? Find out when Alexander kicks off IMPACT! from Albany, NY this Thursday.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Bound For Glory also played host to the crowning of new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions as the Death Dollz dethroned VXT on the biggest stage of the year. Following their defeat, Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green were approached by “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw who offered to even the odds in their battle against the Death Dollz. This Thursday, VXT joins forces with Shaw to take on Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka and Rosemary in a blockbuster six-Knockout tag team match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Matt Cardona made his shocking IMPACT return when he entered the Call Your Shot Gauntlet in the coveted #20 spot at Bound For Glory. But unfortunately, his dreams of winning a title opportunity of his choosing went up in smoke when he was eliminated by surging up-and-comer, Bhupinder Gujjar. It’s no secret that Cardona has a long history with Digital Media Champion Brian Myers, who Gujjar has been embroiled in a rivalry with in recent months. This Thursday, Cardona seeks revenge when he goes one-on-one with Gujjar.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The heated rivalry between Tasha Steelz and Killer Kelly will continue when they meet in a No Disqualification match this Thursday. Just a few weeks ago at Victory Road, Kelly got herself disqualified in their first singles contest when she choked Steelz with a chain. Then at Bound For Glory, Steelz gained a measure of revenge when she eliminated Kelly from the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, at the expense of her own ally, Savannah Evans. In a match with no rules, there’s no telling what might happen when Tasha Steelz and Killer Kelly collide once again.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Frankie Kazarian has reclaimed his spot at the top of the X-Division after defeating Mike Bailey to become the new champion at Bound For Glory. With the first IMPACT! after the big event symbolizing the start of a new season, it’s anyone’s game in the talent-packed X-Division. This Thursday, who will move up the rankings ladder when Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne, Laredo Kid, Yuya Uemura, Kenny King and Black Taurus collide in a 6 Way free-for-all?