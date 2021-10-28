Impact Wrestling Preview: Bound For Glory Fallout 10.28.21

This past Saturday was the biggest event of the year for Impact Wrestling, Bound For Glory. All of the titles were on the line that night and every championship expect for the Impact Tag Titles changed hands. We also crown an inaugural Digital Media Champion in Jordynne Grace plus Awesome Kong was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Tonight we will the fallout from abound For Glory. Plus we are on the road to Turning Point on November 20. What is next for the men and women of Impact?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - After entering the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at #1, Chris Sabin was well on his way to overcoming the odds and capturing the coveted Call Your Shot trophy. But all of that came to a screeching halt when Madman Fulton illegally reentered the match and attacked Sabin in retaliation for eliminating Ace Austin just moments prior. This Thursday, Chris Sabin and Ace Austin look to settle the score when they collide in singles action!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Trey Miguel realized his dream at Bound For Glory when he defeated El Phantasmo and Steve Maclin to become the new X-Division Champion! Later in the night, NJPW veteran Rocky Romero made a shocking appearance in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. After Trey made it clear that he’s going to be a fighting champion, Romero quickly jumped on the opportunity to challenge him for the title this Thursday. Who will leave IMPACT! with the X-Division Championship?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Bound For Glory, Mickie James conquered dominant Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo to capture the Knockouts Championship for a fourth time in her illustrious career! Now that Mickie is back on top of the Knockouts division, what’s next for “Hardcore Country”? Find out when Mickie James addresses the IMPACT Zone this Thursday night!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Wrestling fans around the world rejoiced when Rhino reunited with his longtime friend, Heath, at Bound For Glory. The two would go on to defeat Violent By Design, exacting their revenge for months of torment on the IMPACT roster. But while VBD may have been down, they are certainly not out. This Thursday, Joe Doering looks to retaliate when he battles Heath one-on-one!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Bound For Glory was a wall-to-wall brawl with unbelievable action at every turn. This Thursday, Tasha Steelz and Rachael Ellering look to jumpstart their momentum coming out of IMPACT’s biggest event of the year when they square off in singles action! Who will move up the ranks of the stacked Knockouts division?

The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. After Sam Beale eliminated his former teacher, Brian Myers, in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, VSK looks to avenge Myers’ loss when he goes one-on-one with Beale in an exclusive match! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathew’s and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of the “Scream Queen”, Daffney.

