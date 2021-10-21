Impact Wrestling Preview: Bound For Glory Go Home Show 10.21.21

Last week’s edition of Impact saw things get saucy between Trey Miguel and Alex Zayne, Deonna Purrazzo picked Mickie James’ poison and W. Morrissey will enter the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at #20.

Tonight is the go home show for the biggest PPV of the year, Bound For Glory. Who will build final momentum heading into Vegas on Saturday?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just two days before Mickie James challenges Deonna Purrazzo in a Knockouts Championship dream match at Bound For Glory, she must first battle Purrazzo’s hand-picked opponent, Savannah Evans, this Thursday night! This will mark Mickie’s long-awaited return to an IMPACT ring, having not competed in the promotion since 2015. Can Mickie James overcome the unrelenting powerhouse that is Savannah Evans and build momentum towards one of the biggest matches of her career?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Another chapter in the epic rivalry between FinJuice and Bullet Club will be written but this time, the winning team will earn an IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity against The Good Brothers at Bound For Glory! This Thursday, David Finlay and Juice Robinson take on Chris Bey and Hikuleo with the stakes at an all-time high. Who will leave IMPACT! with an IMPACT World Tag Team Title shot at the the biggest event of the year?

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Trey Miguel prepares to battle Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo in a Bound For Glory three-way match to crown a new X-Division Champion, he will go one-on-one with IMPACT newcomer Alex Zayne this Thursday. Following a backstage confrontation where Zayne reminded Trey that he wasn’t the one pinned in their X-Division Championship Tournament match, Zayne laid out the challenge for a singles match to determine the better man once and for all!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Tonight we will get a preview of the six way match for the Digital Media Championship at the Countdown to Glory preshow. Tonight these six competitors will team up with each other in a triple threat tag team match.

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. Brace yourself for this hard-hitting contest as two of IMPACT Wrestling’s largest athletes, W. Morrissey and Jake Something, collide in an exclusive match! Plus, Jon Burton, Gia Miller, Josh Matthews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of reigning IMPACT World Champion, Christian Cage!

