Impact Wrestling Preview: Bound For Glory Go Home Show 10.6.22

Last week’s edition of IMPACT! saw fallout from Victory Road, Brian Myers successfully defended the Digital Media Championship against Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Masha Slamovich defeated Allie Katch in a Monster’s Ball match.

Tonight is the go home show for Bound For Glory as everyone looks to gain some final momentum heading into the biggest show of the year.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Don’t miss it when Alex Zayne seeks retribution on Bullet Club’s Juice Robinson in a heated contest. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT just 24 hours away from Bound For Glory.

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Victory Road, Steve Maclin reigned supreme in the brutal Barbed Wire Massacre match against Moose and Sami Callihan. But one week later, it became apparent that the issues between former allies Moose and Maclin were far from over. Following a wild backstage brawl, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore booked a match between the two this Thursday – and there to make the call will be their archrival, Special Guest Referee Sami Callihan! With their sights set on the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory, what will happen when Moose and Maclin aim to settle their differences once and for all?

Preview (via IMPACT) - One night before Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace faces her toughest title challenger to date, both she and the undefeated Masha Slamovich will sign the contract for their epic Bound For Glory showdown this Thursday! After overcoming each other’s handpicked opponents in Pick Your Poison, Grace and Slamovich are walking into this week’s IMPACT! with momentum on their side. Who will fire the last shot heading into the biggest event of the year? Only time will tell.

Preview (via IMPACT) - As the Motor City Machine Guns prepare to challenge The Kingdom for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Bound For Glory, momentum will be up for grabs when Matt Taven goes one-on-one with Alex Shelley this Thursday! Last week, the Guns joined forces with Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Heath to send a physical message to Honor No More. With the biggest event of the year looming on the horizon, will Shelley remain in the driver’s seat or will Taven gain a measure of revenge?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before Frankie Kazarian competes in an X-Division Championship match for the first time in over eight years, he must first get through the man he pinned to become #1 Contender, Kenny King! It was in the final stage of Victory Road’s Triple Threat Revolver that AEW’s Kazarian toppled King with his signature slingshot cutter and punched his ticket to Bound For Glory. But with surging X-Division Champion Mike Bailey waiting in the wings, Kazarian must remain focused if he wants to enter the biggest event of the year at 100%.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Bound For Glory has the potential to be a career-defining night for the stars of IMPACT Wrestling. In Mia Yim’s case, that opportunity will come when she goes one-on-one with Knockouts legend Mickie James in a match where if James loses, her career will be over. Meanwhile, Gisele Shaw looks to become the first woman to win the coveted Call Your Shot Gauntlet and earn a title shot of her choosing, any place, any time. But before we get there, these two Knockouts will compete against each other this Thursday as Yim looks to teach Shaw a lesson in respect.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.

