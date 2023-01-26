Impact Wrestling Preview: Championship Thursday

Last week’s edition of IMPACT! saw the fallout from the Hard To Kill PPV. The new Director of Authority Santino Marella book the Golden Six Shooter match with the winner becoming the number one contender to Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Championship. Masha Slamovich, number one contender to Mickie James’ Knockouts World Championship delivered a death warrant to the champion.

Tonight is Championship Thursday as two titles will be on the line plus we are on the road to No Surrender on February 24.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming tonight at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. “Outlandish” Zicky Dice goes one-on-one with Carlie Bravo in a match you won’t see anywhere else! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Hard To Kill, Josh Alexander proved once again why he is one of the greatest IMPACT World Champions of all time, defeating Bully Ray in a brutal Full Metal Mayhem match. But there is no rest for the weary, as the “Walking Weapon” must now turn his attention towards his next title defense at No Surrender, LIVE February 24th on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. But who will challenge Alexander for IMPACT Wrestling’s top prize? We find out this tonight when Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino and IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin collide in the Golden Six Shooter, an ingenious creation from the mind of IMPACT’s new Director of Authority, Santino Marella!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Hard To Kill’s Four-Way Elimination match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles was a wall-to-wall brawl that saw the Motor City Machine Guns narrowly escape Center Stage with their gold intact. But when the Major Players were eliminated from the bout, they made sure to drag the Bullet Club down with them. Tonight, the young guns of the Bullet Club, Ace Austin and Chris Bey, have requested a tag team grudge match with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, and revenge is in the air!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The X-Division is not about weight limits and, in this case, age limits. Tonight, 73-year-old veteran Mike Jackson steps into the ring once again as he challenges Trey Miguel for the X-Division Title. Following an impressive showing in the Six-Way Scramble match on Countdown to Hard To Kill, Jackson came to the aid of Ashley D’Amboise when she was confronted by the pompous X-Division Champion. Will Miguel continue his controversial reign? Or will Jackson make history as the oldest X-Division Champion of all time?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Gisele Shaw demanded another Knockouts World Tag Team Title match after she pinned Taya Valkyrie in the Digital Media match of the week. Despite coming up short on numerous occasions, Shaw believes that her tag team partners were the ones to blame. Director of Authority Santino Marella granted Shaw her golden opportunity but was faced with one giant problem – absolutely no one in the Knockouts Division wants to team with “The Quintessential Diva”. As a result, the Death Dollz will now defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner hand-picked by the Director of Authority himself!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Jonathan Gresham took Eddie Edwards to his absolute limit in their epic showdown nine months in the making at Hard To Kill. While he may have come out on the losing end, Gresham proved that he is, without a doubt, a force to be reckoned with on the IMPACT roster. Tonight, Gresham returns to in-ring competition as he goes one-on-one with IMPACT newcomer, Sheldon Jean!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Good Hands have shown their true colors as of late, joining forces with Bully Ray for a series of heinous assaults on Josh Alexander and Tommy Dreamer. But now, Jason Hotch and John Skyler must put their money where their mouth is when they face off against a formidable duo from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight. As competition in the tag team division continues to heat up, momentum is everything!

