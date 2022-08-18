Impact Wrestling Preview: Emergence Fallout 8.18.22

This past Friday live on IMPACT Plus was Emergence. The Knockouts World Tag Team Championships changed hands while all the other champions retained.

Tonight is the fallout from the show as we begin the road to Bound For Glory on Friday October 7, 2022.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. After Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie lost the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles to VXT on Countdown to Emergence, the “Demon Assassin” looks to get back to her winning ways when she battles Gisele Shaw! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - On October 7th in Albany, NY, IMPACT Wrestling will present its biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Bound For Glory. But who will challenge for the IMPACT World Championship on this night where legends are made? We find out this Thursday as six of professional wrestling’s top stars collide in a 6 Way Elimination #1 Contenders match. Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Moose, Sami Callihan, Bandido and Rich Swann are on a collision course and only one can main event Bound For Glory!

Preview (via IMPACT) - For weeks, Heath has been a thorn in the side of Honor No More, delivering a series of hit-and-run attacks that have thwarted the plans of the group led by Eddie Edwards. This past Friday at Emergence, Kenny King set a trap to take out Heath once and for all but a distraction from a brawl between Sami Callihan and Steve Maclin allowed Heath to give him the Wake Up Call once again. Later in the night, Honor No More’s luck turned around when they defeated the Bullet Club in a No Disqualification match, allowing them to remain a group and granting them a future IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity. With revenge on the minds of both competitors, King goes one-on-one with Heath this Thursday and there’s no holding back!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Mike Bailey has defined the term “fighting champion” in his reign as X-Division Champion, which he won in an Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. Last week, Bailey had two successful title defenses in the span of 24 hours, one against New Japan Pro-Wrestling veteran Rocky Romero on IMPACT! and another against the returning Jack Evans at Emergence. Now Bailey turns his attention towards former X-Division Champion and Bullet Club’s own Chris Bey as the two face off in a title clash this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Don’t blink or you might miss something in this 4 way free for all between Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Rey Horus and Trey Miguel! With IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year sitting just seven weeks away, there’s nothing these high-flying athletes won’t do in an attempt to secure their spot on the show of shows. As Horus looks to bounce back from a hard-fought loss to Bandido at Emergence, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel will renew hostilities from this week’s Digital Media Match which saw Kid and Miguel defeat Decay in tag team competition.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.

