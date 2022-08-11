Impact Wrestling Preview: Emergence Go Home Show 8.11.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw PCO defeated Doc Gallows in a massive street fight main event, Brian Myers retained the Digital Media Championship and so much more.

Tonight is the final stop before Emergence live on IMPACT Plus.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. After Crazzy Steve confronted Steve Maclin about his alleged alliance with Moose, Maclin vows to make him pay for his actions in an exclusive match. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT just one night away from Emergence.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just 24 hours before they collide for the IMPACT World Title at Emergence, reigning champion Josh Alexander and #1 Contender Alex Shelley will sign the contract for their blockbuster match. While Alexander plans on continuing his trend-setting reign, Shelley looks to become IMPACT World Champion for the very first time, in his first-ever IMPACT World Title opportunity. Who will have the last word when Alexander and Shelley sign on the dotted line this Thursday?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Killer Kelly put the entire Knockouts division on notice when she arrived in IMPACT Wrestling just two weeks ago, taking out two young athletes from OVW in the process. Now the stunning and lethal Kelly is set to make her IMPACT in-ring debut this Thursday. Can anyone withstand the wrath of Killer Kelly?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before KUSHIDA teams up with Chris Sabin to battle Violent By Design at Emergence, momentum is up for grabs when KUSHIDA and Deaner go one-on-one this Thursday. Eric Young made himself very clear when giving orders to Joe Doering and Deaner – he wants the Motor City Machine Guns and KUSHIDA gone from IMPACT Wrestling. Will Deaner take the first step towards fulfilling Young’s wishes? Or will KUSHIDA prove why he’s one of the top stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling?

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Mia Yim prepares to challenge Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Emergence, she must first get through former multi-time Knockouts World Champion Madison Rayne this Thursday. Following a look back at Yim’s prior Knockouts World Title win in a match involving Rayne, their rivalry was reignited when IMPACT Official Gail Kim made a match between the two veterans. Will Yim build momentum en route to her golden opportunity? Or will Rayne play spoiler just one night away from the big event?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Since winning the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary, Mike Bailey has defended his title against any and all challengers. Stepping up to “Speedball” this Thursday will be none other than New Japan Pro-Wrestling veteran, Rocky Romero. But whoever is victorious in this title clash must defend the gold just 24 hours later at Emergence – waiting in the wings will be Jack Evans, who is making his highly-anticipated return to IMPACT Wrestling.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Emergence will play host to a high-stakes showdown between Honor No More and Bullet Club where if Honor No More loses, they must disband. But first, Honor No More’s Kenny King will take on Bullet Club’s Karl Anderson in singles action this Thursday. With one of the most important matches in the history of both Honor No More and Bullet Club on the horizon, who will fire the first shot heading into Emergence?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.

