Impact Wrestling Preview: Hard To Kill 2023 Go Home Show 1.12.23

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling is the go home show for tomorrow’s Hard To Kill PPV.

Who will gain the final momentum heading into the PPV?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Before the IMPACT:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Tag teams collide as Raj Singh and Shera battle Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice in a match you won’t see anywhere else! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

IMPACTonAXSTV:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Tonight, six of professional wrestling’s greatest athletes are set to collide in a tag team preview of what’s to come at Hard To Kill. Eddie Edwards, Moose and Steve Maclin will join forces as they do battle with their respective opponents at the first pay-per-view of 2023, Jonathan Gresham, Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry and Rich Swann. Momentum is everything just one night before Hard To Kill and there will certainly be a lot of it up for grabs in this star-studded contest.

Preview (via IMPACT) - A mere 24 hours before their deeply personal World Title grudge match at Hard To Kill, Josh Alexander and Bully Ray will participate in a digital face-to-face tonight. Just one week removed from Bully’s heinous assault on IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, will “the baddest of the bad” explain his actions? One thing is for certain, tensions will be higher than ever between champion and challenger heading into Hard To Kill.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Brian Myers and Heath will go one-on-one tonight as both competitors look to pick up a victory heading into Hard To Kill’s Four-Way Elimination match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. Last week, one half of the reigning champions, Chris Sabin, was triumphant over Myers’ fellow Major Player, Matt Cardona. Can Myers bounce back with a major victory? Or will Heath be the one to build momentum en route to Atlanta?

Preview (via IMPACT) - When Sami Callihan defeated Eric Young in a brutal bloodbath, he thought that his problems with Young’s followers were over. But the death of VBD led to the birth of a group more dangerous than ever, now known as The Design. For weeks, Callihan has been on the receiving end of countless beatdowns at the hands of Deaner, Kon and Angels. Perhaps, enough was enough for “The Death Machine” as he has now vowed to join the same group that has made his life a living hell. But in order to do so, Callihan must have his head shaved as part of an initiation ceremony tonight.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before the Death Dollz battle the newly formed alliance of Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw on Countdown to Hard To Kill, Rosemary will take on Savannah Evans tonight. Frustrated by their inability to dethrone the Death Dollz as Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Evans is determined to send a physical message to “The Demon Assassin”. Who will strike first in this clash between two of the most deadly Knockouts on the roster? Find out on IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, an enraged Mike Bailey laid out the challenge for a no-ropes Pit Fight against his fiercest rival, Kenny King. With that match made official for January 19th, Bailey will look to blow off some steam when he takes on Anthony Greene tonight. Following a promising performance in his debut match against Black Taurus, Greene is seeking his first victory since arriving in IMPACT. A win over Bailey, who took IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander to his limit, would surely take his career to the next level.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

