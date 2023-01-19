Impact Wrestling Preview: Hard To Kill Fallout 1.19.23

This past Friday Impact Wrestling presented their first PPV of 2023, Hard To Kill.

On that night IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander was able to put Bully Ray in his rear view mirror successfully defending his title in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

The main event of the show saw The Last Rodeo come to an end as Mickie James was able to complete her climb to the top of the mountain and topple the juggernaut known as Jordynne Grace to become a five time Knockouts World Champion.

Tonight we witness the fallout from Hard To Kill as “Speedball” Mike Bailey takes on Kenny King in a Pit Fight match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming tonight at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. The Design’s Kon and Angels battle the fan-favorite pairing of Yuya Uemura and Delirious in a match you won’t see anywhere else! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - The heated rivalry between Kenny King and “Speedball” Mike Bailey will explode tonight when they meet in one of the most unique match types in all of professional wrestling, the Pit Fight. The ring ropes will be removed in this grueling contest and the only way to win is by knockout or submission. For months, King has been a thorn in the side of Bailey, most recently costing him the X-Division Scramble match on Countdown to Hard To Kill. But King crossed the line when he invaded Bailey’s wrestling school and brutally attacked his students. Now Bailey is out for revenge and the score will finally be settled inside the Pit.

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Hard To Kill, the Last Rodeo reached its epic conclusion as Mickie James successfully dethroned Jordynne Grace to reclaim the Knockouts World Title. Now a 5-time Knockouts World Champion, James proved without a shadow of a doubt that she can still go toe-to-toe with the best women’s athletes in the world. But now the question is, what’s next for “Hardcore Country”? Perhaps we will find out when Mickie James kicks off IMPACT! tonight.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Taylor Wilde and Killer Kelly took each other to the limit in the four-way Knockouts #1 Contenders match at Hard To Kill. While the bout was ultimately won by Masha Slamovich, Wilde and Kelly were milliseconds away from victory on numerous occasions. Tonight, dark forces collide when these two menacing Knockouts meet in singles competition. Who will bounce back with a victory as the ongoing struggle for dominance continues?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Speaking of the four-way Knockouts #1 Contenders match at Hard To Kill, former multi-time Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo put on an impressive display in that bout. With the new year upon us, Purrazzo surely has her sights set on reclaiming the gold that she once held. Tonight, Purrazzo looks to take a step towards achieving that goal when she takes on IMPACT newcomer, Ashley D’Amboise.

Preview (via IMPACT) - During the awe-inspiring Full Metal Mayhem match that saw Josh Alexander vanquish Bully Ray at Hard To Kill, Bully was outsmarted by his former friend, Tommy Dreamer. With Bully under the impression that Dreamer would aid him in defeating Alexander, the self-proclaimed “baddest of the bad” let his guard down, allowing Dreamer to exact his long-awaited revenge. Tonight, Dreamer sits down with his co-host on Busted Open Radio, Dave LaGreca, and the sparks are about to fly.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

