Impact Wrestling Preview: Hard To Kill 2022 Fallout Edition 1.13.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the go home show for Hard To Kill that saw stars such as Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green and more again last minute momentum heading into Hard To Kill.

This past Saturday was the Hard To Kill 2022 PPV. We saw four titles on the line including the ROH World Championship. All of the titles were successfully defended plus Tasha Steelz won the first ever Ultimate X match and Mickie James won the first ever Knockouts Texas Deathmatch and PPV main event.

Tonight we witness the fallout from Hard To Kill.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo took Knockouts World Champion Mickie James to her absolute limit in their historic Texas Death Match main event at Hard To Kill. While “The Virtuosa” may have come up short, she proved without a shadow of a doubt why she is one of the greatest Knockouts of all time. This Thursday, the Forbidden Door is open once again as ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C steps into an IMPACT ring for the very first time to square off with Purrazzo. But this is no ordinary match – both the Reina de Reinas Championship and ROH Women’s World Championship are on the line and someone is leaving with all the gold!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After an impressive victory over Laredo Kid, Chris Bey and Ace Austin in his IMPACT Wrestling debut on the Countdown to Hard To Kill, “Speedball” Mike Bailey competes in singles action this Thursday. But standing across the ring from him will be one of the most athletic powerhouses in professional wrestling, Jake Something! Will Bailey continue his winning ways or will Something play spoiler and bring his momentum to a screeching halt?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV and 7:30pm ET on YouTube, featuring an exclusive singles match between Decay’s Black Taurus and the “Drama King”, Matthew Rehwoldt! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Matthews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more.

After IMPACT! goes off the air at 10/9c, keep it locked in to AXS TV for IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches and moments of one of professional wrestling’s most accomplished tag teams, The Hardys!

