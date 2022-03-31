Impact Wrestling Preview: Multiverse of Matches Go Home Show 3.31.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the road to Rebellion make a pit stop at the famous 2300 Arena in Philly. Two titles were on the line under extreme stipulations plus Chelsea Green turned on her friend, Mickie James.

Tonight a battle royal determines who is next in line to challenge Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, the inaugural Chump Chump Challenge and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Deaner locks horns with Black Taurus in a high-stakes battle of Violent By Design vs Decay! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Rebellion.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Business is booming at the newest wrestling school in town, Swinger’s Dungeon. As Zicky Dice continues to learn the ways of the ring, Johnny Swinger is ready to teach him his next lesson. This Thursday, don’t miss it when teacher and student take part in the first-ever Chump Chump Challenge!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following Tasha Steelz’ Street Fight victory over Mickie James last week, a new #1 Contender for the Knockouts World Title is set to crowned in a star-studded Battle Royal this Thursday. Jordynne Grace, Jessie McKay, Havok, Alisha, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Rosemary, Lady Frost and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence all vie for the coveted title opportunity but only one can leave the 2300 Arena as the #1 Contender!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After being taken out of action by Honor No More in the leadup to No Surrender, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham returned with a vengeance last week as he brought the fight to the renegade group’s leader, Eddie Edwards. Before Gresham and Edwards square off at Rebellion, Gresham will make his IMPACT in-ring return as he goes one-on-one with Honor No More’s Kenny King this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - When Moose involved Josh Alexander’s family in his heated rivalry with the “Walking Weapon”, Alexander went on an absolute rampage and delivered an unbridled assault to the IMPACT World Champion. As the fight spilled to the back, Madman Fulton stopped Alexander from doing something that he would possibly regret – throwing Moose off of a towering balcony. This Thursday, Alexander has a chance to unleash his pent-up aggression when he goes one-on-one with Fulton!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following the controversial finish to their last matchup that saw the Motor City Machine Guns defeat Jay White and Chris Bey will have an opportunity to right that wrong when they battle Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley in a highly-anticipated rematch this Thursday. As the struggle for power and control continues on IMPACT!, which team will reign supreme? Plus, momentum is up for grabs as Jay White and Chris Sabin are set to collide just 24 hours later at Multiverse of Matches!

