Impact Wrestling Preview: No Surrender Fallout 2.24.22

This past Saturday on Impact Plus was the No Surrender event. Four titles were on the line and each champion retained. The most shocking thing to come out of the show was Eddie Edwards who was the heart and soul of Impact Wrestling betray Team Impact and helped Honor No More to win effectively joining them.

Tonight is the fallout from No Surrender.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Disaster struck at No Surrender when Honor No More defeated Team IMPACT in the high-stakes five-on-five showdown, granting them an official spot on the IMPACT Wrestling roster. Of course, it wasn’t without the help of a heart-wrenching betrayal at the hands of Eddie Edwards. After assaulting Team IMPACT with his signature kendo stick, Edwards stood alongside Honor No More as they obtained victory – but the war is far from over. This Thursday, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Kenny King will battle Chris Sabin, Rich Swann and Willie Mack in a heated six-man tag team match. Plus, Eddie Edwards will answer the question pro wrestling fans around the world are asking, “why Eddie, why?”.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Moose narrowly escaped No Surrender with his IMPACT World Title intact following a violent collision with his former ally, W. Morrissey. But when the dust had cleared, it was the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God” who stood tall as champion. Now Moose is set to kick off This Thursday’s all-new IMPACT! on AXS TV and if history has taught us anything, there’s no telling what might happen!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Two Champ Champ Challenges, two impressive victories for “The Virtuosa”, Deonna Purrazzo. This past Saturday at No Surrender, Purrazzo conquered Miranda Alize to remain the ROH Women’s World Champion. Now the Champ Champ Challenge is set to continue as Purrazzo offers yet another opportunity this Thursday on IMPACT. Who will answer the call for a shot at either the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship or the ROH Women’s World Championship?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Matt Cardona is still the Digital Media Champion after Jordynne Grace was disqualified in their match at No Surrender – but were her actions justified? Throughout the entirety of the contest, Cardona bent the rules on several occasions to remain in control. As Cardona was about to use a steel chair, Grace countered with a low blow within the sightline of the referee, resulting in the disqualification. But this Thursday, all rules will be thrown out the window when these two rivals meet in a Dotcombat Match where there are no disqualifications, no count outs and anything goes!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following his victory over Decay’s Black Taurus at No Surrender, JONAH will look to continue his path of destruction when he goes one-on-one with Zicky Dice this Thursday on IMPACT. After being cut from The Learning Tree, will Dice prove to Brian Myers that he made a mistake by scoring a victory over one of the most dominant individuals in IMPACT Wrestling today? Or will JONAH Tsunami splash his way to victory once again?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Punjab’s brightest blue chip athlete, Bhunpinder Gujjar, steps into the ring as he battles John Skyler in singles action this Thursday. Just a few weeks ago, Gujjar made his triumphant IMPACT debut with a victory over Skyler and now they’re set to run it back in a return match. Will Gujjar move up the ranks of the stacked IMPACT roster or will Skyler bounce back with a win?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Champion and challenger in the upcoming X-Division Title clash at Sacrifice team up as Trey Miguel and Jake Something battle the unlikely duo of Ace Austin and Mike Bailey. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for what promises to be a wild post-No Surrender edition of IMPACT! and more.

