Impact Wrestling Preview: No Surrender Go Home Show 2.17.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continues to emanate from Fort Lauderdale, Florida as we have made it to the final stop before No Surrender this Saturday on Impact Plus.

Last week we saw Josh Alexander take care of Big Kon fka Konnor before being sent home by Scott D’Amore. We also saw some friendly competition between Knockouts World Champion Mickie James and Chelsea Green before being interrupted by Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans plus Impact World Champion Moose looked to take out W. Morrissey ahead of No Surrender.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just 48 hours before Jay White squares off with Eric Young and G.O.D. challenge The Good Brothers for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships at No Surrender, Bullet Club collides with Violent By Design in a colossal six-man tag team match on IMPACT. Following a heated verbal exchange between the two groups last week, which faction will prove their superiority this Thursday? One thing is for certain, this will be a hard-hitting showdown like no other featuring two of the most dominant stables in professional wrestling today!

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Mickie James prepares to defend the Knockouts World Title against Tasha Steelz at No Surrender, the two rivals will set the stage in tag team action this Thursday. When Tasha Steelz made things personal by mentioning Mickie’s family, “Hardcore Country” vowed to teach the #1 contender a lesson in respect ahead of their championship clash. Plus, tensions are higher than ever after Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans brought the friendly matchup between Mickie James and Chelsea Green to an abrupt halt last week. Who will be victorious when Mickie James and Chelsea Green battle Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans on IMPACT?

Preview (via IMPACT) - With the war between Honor No More and Team IMPACT set to reach its climax at No Surrender, a battle for momentum will take place this Thursday as Kenny King goes one-on-one with Chris Sabin. King will be competing in an IMPACT ring for the first time since 2015 and will look to avenge his X-Division Title loss to Sabin all the way back at Slammiversary 2013. Who will fire the final shot heading into No Surrender? Find out on IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - “The Quintessential Diva” made her long-awaited arrival in IMPACT Wrestling last week when she stole the spotlight from Lady Frost following her victory over Alisha on BTI. Now Gisele Shaw must put her money where her mouth is as she makes her IMPACT in-ring debut against a vengeful Lady Frost this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The high-flying X-Division takes center stage this Thursday as Ace Austin, Blake Christian and Laredo Kid collide in a Triple Threat match! Who will climb the rankings of the stacked X-Division and move one step closer towards a potential X-Division Title opportunity? Buckle up and find out in what promises to be an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. After making his shocking IMPACT debut last week, Big Kon looks to prove that he can go toe-to-toe with IMPACT’s best as he battles former IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more.

