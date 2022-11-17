Impact Wrestling Preview: Overdrive Go Home Show 11.17.22

Last week’s edition of IMPACT! saw The Last Rodeo continue for Mickie James as she defeated her rival Chelsea Green. She would later walk out on her best friend and tag partner Deonna Purrazzo claiming she was going home. Trey Miguel also punched his ticket to the finals of the X-Division Championship Tourney and so much more.

Tonight is the go home show for tomorrow’s IMPACT Plus live special Overdrive. Who will gain momentum? Who will punch their ticket to the finals of the tourney? Who will be found guilty of double jeopardy?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Before the IMPACT:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming tonight at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Andrew Everett returns to IMPACT Wrestling as he takes to the skies with NJPW up-and-comer, Yuya Uemura! Plus, Gia Miller, ajosh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

IMPACT on AXSTV:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The intense rivalry between Eric Young and Sami Callihan explodes when they meet one-on-one tonight. But this is no ordinary match, this is Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy! In order to win, you must first make your opponent bleed before pinning them. With no disqualifications and no countouts, there’s no telling what might happen when these two former IMPACT World Champions collide. While Violent By Design is looking stronger than ever with the addition of two new members, Kon and Angels, everyone will be banned from ringside in order to settle the score once and for all.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Steve Maclin is sick and tired of waiting for what he believes he is rightfully owed, an opportunity at the coveted IMPACT World Title. Last week, Maclin was on his way to Scott D’Amore’s office when he was confronted by the extreme wrestling legend, Tommy Dreamer, who told him not to complain when things didn’t go his way. Following a heated war of words, Dreamer challenged him to a fight under Old School Rules. Maclin accepted the challenge, vowing to bring an end to Dreamer’s storied career. Tonight, what will happen when anything goes between Steve Maclin and Tommy Dreamer?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just one night before the Death Dollz defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, momentum is up for grabs when Jessicka goes one-on-one with Tasha Steelz. It was just two weeks ago when Savannah Evans defeated Jessicka in singles action, earning her team the golden opportunity at Over Drive. Now Jessicka is out to redeem herself and put the Death Dollz back into the driver’s seat heading into Louisville.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Tonight, buckle up for what will certainly be a chaotic four-way showdown in the tag team division. After becoming the new NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions, the Motor City Machine Guns head into this tonight’s IMPACT! with gold around their waist. As they look to continue their winning ways, three other teams look to climb the proverbial ladder of success: Aussie Open, Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey, and the team of Raj Singh and Shera. Which team will reign supreme?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion rolls on with the second semi-final match tonight . PJ Black, who defeated Yuya Uemura in the opening round, will meet Black Taurus, who was victorious over Laredo Kid. The winner of this contest will face off against Trey Miguel just 24 hours later, who has already earned his spot in the finals at Over Drive. Who will become one step closer towards capturing the X-Division Title? Find out on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Two of the most adrenaline-pumping athletes in all of IMPACT Wrestling will go head to head when Laredo Kid battles Rich Swann tonight. After coming up short in the X-Division Title Tournament, Kid will be looking to bounce back with a victory but doing so will be no easy task against the former IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann. Don’t blink when Laredo Kid and Rich Swann collide for the first time ever!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World following tonight’s show for immediate results and recap.

