Impact Wrestling Preview: Rebellion Fallout 4.28.22

This past Saturday was Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV. Six titles were on the line that night and three of them changed hands. Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become a record tying four time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, Ace Austin defeated Mike Bailey and Trey Miguel to become a three time X-Division champion and in an emotional main event Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become a two time Impact World Champion.

Tonight the Impact Zone plays host to the fallout from Rebellion plus a rematch from this past Saturday’s show.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Following his loss to Kenny King in this week’s exclusive Digital Media match, Crazzy Steve looks to even the score with Honor No More when he battles Vincent! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT as the fallout from Rebellion begins.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Bhupinder Gujjar vows to continue his winning ways when he goes one-on-one with VSK this Thursday. Following impressive victories over the likes of John Skyer, Larry D and Aiden Prince, the future certainly looks bright for one of Punjab’s premier blue-chip athletes – but will VSK bring his momentum to a screeching halt?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The devious duo of Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans pulled out all the stops in order to ensure Tasha left Rebellion with the Knockouts World Title intact. After Havok was ejected from ringside, a determined Rosemary fell victim to the numbers game. This Thursday, Decay is out for revenge as they battle Tasha and Savannah in tag team action!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Chris Sabin continues his fight against Honor No More as he teams with his longtime tag partner, Alex Shelley, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey to battle Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. As the war for power and control rages on, who will reign supreme in what promises to be an action-packed six-man tag team match this Thursday?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After coming up short against The Good Brothers at Multiverse of Matches, the Briscoe Brothers make their highly-anticipated return to IMPACT Wrestling! While their agenda is unclear, one thing remains certain: Mark and Jay Briscoe are one of the greatest tag teams in all of professional wrestling. What chaos will the Briscoe Brothers bring to IMPACT? Find out this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - This past Saturday at Rebellion, Josh Alexander triumphed over Moose to become the new IMPACT World Champion in a personal showdown six months in the making. But there’s no rest for the weary as a blockbuster IMPACT World Title rematch has been made official for this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The last time Alexander became IMPACT World Champion, Moose stole it from him within minutes when he “called his shot”. Will lightning strike twice for Moose or will the “Walking Weapon” prove that he’s undoubtedly the new face of IMPACT Wrestling?

