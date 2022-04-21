Impact Wrestling Preview: Rebellion Go Home Show 4.21.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw The Bullet Club and Honor No More come to blows, The Major Players came together to take out W. Morrissey plus JONAH “flatlined” PCO.

Tonight is the go home show for this Saturday’s Rebellion PPV. Who will gain the final momentum heading the spring extravaganza?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Fan-favorite tag teams collide when Rich Swann and Willie Mack square off with Heath and Rhino! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT just two nights before Rebellion!

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Trey Miguel prepares to defend the X-Division Championship against both Ace Austin and Mike Bailey in a high-stakes Triple Threat match on Countdown to Rebellion, momentum is up for grabs. This Thursday, the unlikely duo of Ace Austin and Mike Bailey battle Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid in what will certainly be an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride!

Preview (via IMPACT) - In a tag team war of epic proportions, Bullet Club goes head-to-head with Honor No More this Thursday on IMPACT. After Honor No More cost The Good Brothers the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have made it their mission not only to reclaim the titles but to exact their revenge on the renegade group led by Eddie Edwards. With the historic 8 Team Elimination Challenge for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles and Jay White’s clash with Chris Sabin and Steve Maclin on the horizon at Rebellion, these two teams will stop at nothing to prove that they are the superior faction!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Speaking of the 8 Team Elimination Challenge, reigning champions Violent By Design have a tough test in front of them at Rebellion. But just 48 hours prior, they will be in action against a duo who has their sights on becoming IMPACT World Tag Team Champions for the very first time, Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus! Will Eric Young and Joe Doering assert their dominance once again or will Decay give them a dark preview of what’s to come?

