Impact Wrestling Preview: Sacrifice Fallout 3.10.22

This past Saturday on Impact Plus was the live special Sacrifice which saw three championships change hands and the return of Josh Alexander.

Tonight is the fallout from the show plus the men and women of Impact are on the road to Rebellion next month.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - This past Saturday at Sacrifice, Josh Alexander made his shocking return to IMPACT when he laid out Moose following a successful IMPACT World Title defense against Heath. Alexander revealed that not only did he sign a new multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling, but he will also be Moose’s challenger for the IMPACT World Title at Rebellion! With their long-awaited rematch finally set to take place, what will happen when Josh Alexander returns to the IMPACT Zone this Thursday?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Knockouts Division has all-new champions after Tasha Steelz defeated Mickie James for the Knockouts World Title and The Influence defeated The IInspiration for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles at Sacrifice. Just days later, the Knockouts will continue to make headlines as Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne battle Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay in an All Star Knockouts Tag this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Bullet Club went 1-1 at Sacrifice as Jay White defeated his former mentor, Alex Shelley, in an instant classic and The Good Brothers dropped the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles to their former allies, Violent By Design. But now the question on the minds of pro wrestling fans around the world is, “what’s next for the Bullet Club?”. Find out when they address the IMPACT Zone this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following his successful X-Division Title defense over Jake Something at Sacrifice, Trey Miguel must now turn his attention towards Rebellion where he will put his title on the line once again but this time, in a high-risk Triple Threat match. But who will his opponents be? We begin to find out this Thursday when John Skyler, Ace Austin and Crazzy Steve collide in an X-Division Title match qualifier!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. The Knockouts take center stage as Havok goes one-on-one with Jordynne Grace! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you caught up on everything that went down at Sacrifice.

