Impact Wrestling Preview: Sacrifice Go Home Show 3.3.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw a number one contender’s match made between Tasha Steelz and Chelsea Green, Heath made his return and challenged Moose plus Eddie Edwards explained his actions from last month’s No Surrender.

Tonight is the go home show for this Saturday’s Impact Plus special, Sacrifice as the Knockouts will be in action plus a massive eight man tag team match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The tables have turned in the ongoing struggle between the Bullet Club and Violent By Design. At No Surrender, battle lines were drawn when G.O.D. was exiled from the Bullet Club in exchange for the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, bringing their unholy alliance with Violent By Design to an end. During a wild backstage brawl between the two warring factions, it was G.O.D. who joined forces with the group led by Eric Young, leading to this Thursday’s monumental eight-man tag team match! Which team will gain momentum before The Good Brothers defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against Violent By Design and Jay White takes on Alex Shelley at Sacrifice?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following his shocking betrayal at No Surrender, Eddie Edwards must pay for what he did when he goes one-on-one with Steve Maclin this Thursday. Regardless of who comes out on top, there’s no rest for the wicked as Honor No More’s newest combatant collides with another enraged member of Team IMPACT, “The War Machine” Rhino, just 48 hours later at Sacrifice. Will Steve Maclin be the first to exact his revenge on behalf of IMPACT Wrestling or will Eddie Edwards justify his unforgiving actions with a victory?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Who will challenge Mickie James for the Knockouts World Title at Sacrifice? That question will be answered this Thursday when Chelsea Green battles Tasha Steelz in a highly-anticipated #1 Contenders match. At No Surrender, Green evened the odds for Mickie when Savannah Evans got involved in her Knockouts World Title defense against Steelz. Now the two rivals are set to collide with a shot at the most coveted prize in women’s wrestling on the line!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The long-awaited Knockouts World Tag Team Title clash between reigning champions The IInspiration and #1 contenders The Influence is set to go down at Sacrifice. But before we get to Louisville, Cassie Lee and Madison Rayne set the stage for what’s to come in what promises to be a hard-hitting contest. With controversy surrounding Kaleb With a K’s loyalty to The Influence coming to the forefront, there’s no telling what might happen when two of IMPACT’s top Knockouts collide!

Preview (via IMPACT) - It was one month ago when JONAH decimated Johnny Swinger in singles action, further cementing himself as the “Top Dog” of IMPACT Wrestling. In fact, the beatdown was so brutal that Swinger has been out of competition ever since. Last week, Swinger made valiant return and demanded a rematch with JONAH from IMPACT official Gail Kim. This Thursday, will Swinger prove that he’s back and better than ever or will JONAH continue his path of absolute destruction?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers looks to add another high-profile victory to his resume when he battles the terrifying Crazzy Steve! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for the final IMPACT! before Sacrifice.

