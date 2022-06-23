Impact Wrestling Preview: Slammiversary Fallout 6.23.22

This past Sunday was the Slammiversary Pay-Per-View which was a 20 year celebration of TNA and Impact. Four titles changed hands and Sami Callihan gain some amount of revenge defeating Moose in a Monster’s Ball match.

Tonight with just eight days to go until Against All Odds on IMPACT Plus we witness the fallout of Slammiversary.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following a grueling victory over Eric Young to retain the IMPACT World Title at Slammiversary, Josh Alexander thwarted an attack from Joe Doering and Deaner with the help of IMPACT stars from the past and present. With the undefeated Joe Doering set to receive the next title opportunity at Against All Odds, Alexander continues his fight against Violent By Design when he battles Deaner this Thursday! Will the “Walking Weapon” continue his wave of momentum or will Deaner exact revenge in the name of Violent By Design?

Preview (via IMPACT) - History was made at Slammiversary when Jordynne Grace toppled four other competitors to win the Knockouts World Title and become the first-ever Queen of the Mountain. During the match, Mia Yim sent Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo soaring off the top of a ladder through two tables on the floor. Now Green is out to even the score when she goes one-on-one with “The HBIC” this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. After making his IMPACT return in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, Andrew Everett turns his attention towards the daunting Black Taurus! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

