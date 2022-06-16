Impact Wrestling Preview: Slammiversary Go Home Show 6.16.22

It’s the final stop before this Sunday’s 20 year anniversary show, Slammiversary. Since coming out of last month’s IMPACT Plus event, Under Siege the men and women have been full steam ahead to Nashville, the home of IMPACT.

Tonight IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander looks to put pen to paper as he and his challenger Eric Young have a contract signing.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Laredo Kid and Blake Christian take to the skies in a high-intensity bout you won’t see anywhere else! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Slammiversary.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Masha Slamovich looks to continue her absolute dominance as she takes on Alisha this Thursday. Following a string of impressive victories, including a quick win over Havok, Masha set her sights on her next victim. Will Slamovich dominate once again or will Alisha shock the world and secure one of the biggest victories of her career?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Speaking of momentum, former X-Division Champion Trey Miguel and surging contender Mike Bailey will be looking to gain just that as they gear up for Ultimate X at Slammiversary! With the high-risk, high-wire spectacle waiting in the wings at IMPACT’s biggest event of the summer, Miguel and Bailey will sacrifice it all in order to obtain victory.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Slammiversary, the Knockouts will make history once again when they compete for the Knockouts World Title in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match. But who will gain momentum heading into this monumental contest? Find out this Thursday when Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz joins forces with Savannah Evans to battle Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim in tag team action. After Tasha’s failed attempt at taking out “The HBIC”, tensions are about to explode!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - As The Briscoes prepare to defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against The Good Brothers at Slammiversary, they must first get past the duo of Jay White and Chris Bey this Thursday. Just days after winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, Jay White will compete in an IMPACT ring as he looks to soften up the competition for his allies in Bullet Club, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. Will The Briscoes steamroll their way to Slammiversary or will Jay and Bey reign supreme?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - A mere 72 hours before Josh Alexander and Eric Young collide at Slammiversary, the two adversaries will sign the contract for their IMPACT World Title showdown this Thursday. Last week, Alexander sent a physical message to Violent By Design as he assaulted Joe Doering with a kendo stick. When it’s time to put pen to paper, will all hell break loose on IMPACT?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!