Impact Wrestling Preview: Thanksgiving 2021 Edition 11.25.21

Happy Turkey Day to all of our American readers. I hope your day was filled with love, family and Turkey. Now it’s time to end the day with some great old WRASSLIN.

This past Saturday on Impact Plus was Turning Point, the first LIVE Impact Plus special in nearly two years. All of the titles were on the line and successfully defended.

What is next for the men and women of Impact Wrestling as we inch closer and closer to the end of the year?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - That’s right, Wrestle House is back with the Wrestle House 2 Thanksgiving Special! After Decay used their dark magic to teleport Johnny Swinger, John E. Bravo, Hernandez, Madison Rayne, Kaleb With a K, Alisha and the Swingerellas to Wrestle House, there’s no telling what might happen to this whacky cast of characters. The only way to find out is to step foot into Wrestle House this Thursday on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV and 7:30pm ET on YouTube. Witness an exclusive match as the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey goes one-on-one with Fallah Bahh! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

The action doesn’t stop once IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for IMPACT in 60 featuring the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of hardcore legend Mick Foley!

