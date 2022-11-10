Impact Wrestling Preview: Title Thursday 11.10.22

Last week’s edition of IMPACT! saw the X-Division Championship Tournament commenced as Trey Miguel and PJ Black advanced to the semifinals, Violent By Design grew in number plus IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and AEW star Frankie Kazarian defeated The United Empire’s Aussie Open in the main event.

Tonight the X-Division Championship Tour continues and two titles are on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Killer Kelly is on the hunt for “fresh meat” as she goes one-on-one with Sandra Moone in a match you won’t see anywhere else. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT as Over Drive draws near.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After failing to end the career of Mickie James alongside VXT, Gisele Shaw turns her focus towards Jordynne Grace as she challenges for the Knockouts World Title in her first IMPACT singles main event. During the blockbuster six Knockout tag just two weeks ago, Shaw made her intentions crystal clear when she posed with the Knockouts World Title at ringside. Shaw has been on a roll since arriving earlier this year but standing across the ring from her will be perhaps the most powerful Knockouts World Champion of all time, Jordynne Grace. Will Shaw steal the ultimate spotlight and become Knockouts World Champion for the very first time? Or will Grace continue her earth-shattering reign at the top of the mountain?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Knockouts take center stage this Thursday as Mickie James puts her career on the line against Chelsea Green. Earlier this year, Green shocked the world when she betrayed “Hardcore Country” and has since become obsessed with bringing an end to her legendary career. Over the course of her critically-acclaimed Last Rodeo, James has defeated top names such as Mia Yim and Gisele Shaw. But now, James must face a poised and determined Green who will stop at nothing to get what she wants. Are we about to witness Mickie James last match? Or will the Last Rodeo roll on in Vegas?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - This Thursday, Bully Ray competes in singles action on IMPACT! for the first time since 2014. In a digital exclusive video, Zicky Dice got more than he bargained for when he was caught bad-mouthing this year’s Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner. Now Dice must put his money where his mouth is as he goes one-on-one with Bully Ray, who is more determined than ever heading into his epic showdown with Moose at Over Drive.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Since making his debut at Bound For Glory, Joe Hendry has motivated the IMPACT locker room with impressive wins over Jason Hotch and Raj Singh. Last week, the Major Players made a grave mistake when they said his name, leading to Hendry laying out the challenge for Brian Myers’ Digital Media Title. With the match now official, Hendry has an opportunity to capture IMPACT gold for the first time in his career this Thursday. Will history be made or will Myers remain the king of the world wide web?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The second round in the tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion begins as Trey Miguel takes on Mike Bailey this Thursday. Miguel defeated Alan Angels to advance to the second round, while Bailey was victorious over Kenny King Both Miguel and Bailey are former champions and know what it takes to sit high atop the throne of the X-Division. Buckle up for what promises to be a high-flying affair in the X-Division Title Tournament.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Bhunpinder Gujjar continues his journey to the top when he steps into the ring with IMPACT Wrestling newcomer, G Sharpe. Gujjar will be looking to bounce back following his loss to Matt Cardona just a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Sharpe is out to make a name for himself on the big stage and a victory over Gujjar will surely go a long way in achieving that.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!