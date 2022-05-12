Impact Wrestling Preview: Under Siege Fallout 5.12.22

This past Saturday on IMPACT Plus was Under Siege. One championship changed hands, Mia Yim made her return and so much more.

Tonight is the fallout from Under Siege with the return of Gauntlet for Gold, the Knockouts World Tag Titles are on the line plus an Ultimate X qualifying match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Following a successful X-Division Title defense at Under Siege, Ace Austin goes one-one-one with Aiden Prince as he gears up for the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Slammiversary.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - On a night when IMPACT Wrestling will celebrate its 20th anniversary at Slammiversary, the high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X will make its highly-anticipated return! But who will challenge Ace Austin in one of the most exciting matches in all of professional wrestling? We begin to find out on IMPACT! as Honor No More’s Kenny King takes on Bullet Club’s Chris Bey in an Ultimate X Qualifying match.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Under Siege, Gisele Shaw scored a monumental victory over one half of the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Madison Rayne. And one can argue that it may not have been possible without the help of an unlikely ally in Alisha, who neutralized Tenille Dashwood at ringside. Now Shaw and Alisha have a chance to make history as they battle The Influence with the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on the line this Thursday!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Champion and challenger in this past Saturday’s World Title main event at Under Siege will team up on IMPACT! as Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii battle the Bullet Club’s Jay White and El Phantasmo. The “Walking Weapon” and the “Stone Pitbull” took each other to their absolute limits but now they must put their differences aside to battle a common enemy in the Bullet Club! Who will reign supreme in this epic tag team encounter?

1 / 2

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just days after Josh Alexander retained the IMPACT World Title over Tomohiro Ishii at Under Siege, his Slammiversary title challenger is set to be revealed in a Gauntlet for the Gold this Thursday! Who will be the last one standing and earn a coveted IMPACT World Title opportunity against the “Walking Weapon” at IMPACT Wrestling’s 20th anniversary celebration?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!