Impact Wrestling Preview: Under Siege Go Home Show 5.5.22

Last week’s edition of Impact witnessed the fallout from the Rebellion PPV. Josh Alexander retained his newly won Impact World Championship against Moose in a Rebellion rematch plus New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Tomohiro Ishii confronted Alexander challenging him for the world title.

Tonight is the go home show for the Impact Plus special, Under Siege as PCO takes on JONAH in a Monster’s Ball match, the X-Division Title is on the line and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Before Gisele Shae squares off with Madison Rayne on Countdown to Under Siege, she battles the other half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Tenille Dashwood, in a clash for the spotlight! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the final episode before Under Siege.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Ace Austin became a 3-time X-Division Champion when he defeated Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey in a Rebellion Triple Threat match. On the following edition of IMPACT!, Rocky Romero offered Austin a spot in the upcoming Best of the Super Juniors tournament. But after disrespecting the NJPW veteran, Austin now finds himself in an X-Division Title defense against Romero this Thursday! Will Austin continue his wave of momentum or will Romero bring an end to his title reign before it even gets started?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After The Good Brothers eliminated Rich Swann and Willie Mack from the 8 Team Elimination Challenge at Rebellion, Swann and Mack confronted them backstage and laid out the challenge for a rematch. But when The Good Brothers turned them down, citing revenge on Honor No More as the reason, it was their Bullet Club allies, Jay White and Chris Bey, who stepped up. This Thursday, Swann and Mack take on White and Bey in an epic tag team clash!

Preview (via IMPACT) - For months, W. Morrissey had been tormenting Brian Myers by putting him through countless tables. But the tables were turned after Myers joined forces with longtime ally Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green to form the Major Players. When Myers and Cardona gave Morrissey a taste of his own medicine, Morrissey retaliated by powerbombing Green through a table at Rebellion. This Thursday, it all comes down to this when Morrissey and Myers meet one-on-one in a Tables match and the only way to win is to put your opponent through a table!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just 48 hours before Tomohiro Ishii challenges Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title at Under Siege, he must first step into the ring with a vengeful Steve Maclin. Following his victory over Chris Sabin and Jay White at Rebellion, Maclin believed that he should have been named the #1 Contender instead of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s “Stone Pitbull”. When Maclin confronted Scott D’Amore, IMPACT’s Executive Vice President made this match official. This Thursday, Tomohiro Ishii battles Steve Maclin in a physical showdown!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The monstrous rivalry between JONAH and Honor No More’s PCO will reach its climax when the two giants collide in a match with no disqualifications, no countouts and anything goes – this is Monster’s Ball. Following JONAH’s victory over PCO just a few weeks ago on IMPACT!, the “Top Dog” attempted to take him out once and for all with a brutal post-match attack. But it was all for nothing when Vincent was able to reanimate the unhuman PCO, bringing him back to life once again. Who will withstand the chaos and destruction to emerge victorious in Monster’s Ball?

