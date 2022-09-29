Impact Wrestling Preview: Victory Road Fallout 9.29.22

This past Friday was Impact Wrestling’s live special, Victory Road which saw Eddie Edwards pin the IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander in a six man tag match, Mike Bailey successfully defended his X-Division Championship against Delirious plus Steve Maclin defeated Sami Callihan and Moose in the fifth Bared Wired Massacre.

Tonight the men and women are on the fast track to next week’s Bound For Glory PPV.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Yuya Uemura continues his excursion in IMPACT Wrestling as he goes one-on-one with Gut Check winner Jason Hotch! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Bound For Glory.

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Victory Road, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace valiantly toppled Max the Impaler, whom Masha Slamovich selected as her Pick Your Poison opponent. With their Knockouts World Title clash just eight nights away at Bound For Glory, Grace will now pick Masha’s opponent this Thursday: Allie Katch. But this is no ordinary bout as Slamovich and Katch are set to collide in the hardcore, extreme Monster’s Ball!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Honor No Honor set the tone for Bound For Glory when Eddie Edwards and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Heath at Victory Road. It was in that six-man tag team match that Edwards pinned Alexander and if that happens again at Bound For Glory, a new IMPACT World Champion will be crowned. This Thursday, Honor No More will hold an in-ring Victory Road victory celebration and there’s no telling what might happen!

Preview (via IMPACT) - For weeks, PCO has found himself at odds with the rest of Honor No More. After failing to follow the direction of Eddie Edwards on numerous occasions, Vincent has vouched for the Perfect Creation One in an attempt to mend his relationship with the group. At Victory Road, PCO and Vincent fell to the #1 Contenders for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles, the Motor City Machine Guns. Now they have a chance at redemption when they face off against Rich Swann and Heath this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Less than one week ago at Victory Road, Delirious took the reigning X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey, to his absolute limit. While Bailey may have left with the victory, the Ring of Honor standout proved that he can go toe-to-toe with the best. This Thursday, Delirious steps into an IMPACT ring once again as he locks horns with Decay’s Black Taurus in a menacing masked matchup!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Juice Robinson made his long-awaited IMPACT return when he joined forces with fellow Bullet Club members Ace Austin and Chris Bey for a six-man tag team victory on Countdown to Victory Road. This Thursday, Robinson will be looking on as Austin and Bey battle Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid in what will certainly be a high-flying affair. With Bound For Glory right around the corner, momentum is everything!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Brian Myers pulled out all the stops to retain his Digital Media Title in a grueling Ladder match with Bhupinder Gujjar. Just when it looked like a new champion was almost certain, Myers used his years of experience to outsmart his opponent, taping Gujjar’s feet to the ladder and rendering him unable to move. With Gujjar in the rearview mirror, Myers now turns his attention to his next challenger, the unpredictable Crazzy Steve! Will Myers continue his reign over the world wide web or will Steve bring gold back to Decay?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

