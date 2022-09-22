Impact Wrestling Preview: Victory Road Go Home Show 9.22.22

Tonight is the go home show for tomorrow night’s IMPACT Plus special Victory Road. Who will gain momentum, who will walk out with a championship opportunity at abound For Glory and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. As Gisele Shaw looks to end Mickie James’ career at Victory Road, she must first face off against Hyan in an exclusive Knockouts contest! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Bound For Glory.

Preview (via IMPACT) - When reigning NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Aussie Open arrived in IMPACT Wrestling, they made their intentions crystal clear: they’re coming after the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. This Thursday, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher will have a chance to earn that golden opportunity when they face off against one of the greatest tag teams in IMPACT Wrestling history, the Motor City Machine Guns! Just one week removed from their huge victory over The Good Brothers, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have their sights set on reclaiming their spot at the top of the tag team division. Who will challenge Honor No More’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on IMPACT’s biggest stage of the year, Bound For Glory?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Digital Media Champion Brian Myers and surging contender Bhupinder Gujjar will settle their differences once and for all when they meet in a Ladder match for the Digital Media Title. After Myers cheated to retain his title over Gujjar, Punjab’s brightest blue-chip athlete made it his mission to earn another crack at the gold. But it was in that rematch where Gujjar’s emotions got the best of him, resulting in a disqualification victory for Myers. Gujjar would go on to play mind games with the champ, taking the Digital Media Title into his possession. This Thursday, Scott D’Amore has ruled that the title will be hung high above the ring and the first person to climb a ladder and retrieve it will be the Digital Media Champion!

Preview (via IMPACT) - One night before Sami Callihan, Moose, and Steve Maclin tear each other apart in Barbed Wire Massacre, they will sign the dotted line as part of a Hold Harmless Contract Signing. At Victory Road, the heated rivalry between all three of these individuals will explode in a match that promises violence, brutality, and bloodshed. After this contract signing is complete, IMPACT Wrestling will not be held responsible for their actions.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Heath continues his fight against Honor No More when he challenges any member of the renegade group to a Street Fight! After inadvertently costing IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Rich Swann the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles when he hit Matt Taven with a Wake Up Call within the referee’s sightline, Heath looks to bounce back this Thursday. Plus, a win here will certainly shift the momentum in the favor of Heath, Alexander and Swann as they prepare to face Eddie Edwards and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in a Victory Road six-man tag. Who will answer the challenge for what will be a physical, anything goes contest with Heath? Find out on IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before the returning Triple Threat Revolver determines who will challenge for the X-Division Title at Bound For Glory, five of its competitors will collide in a free-for-all this Thursday! Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Alex Zayne, Trey Miguel or Mia Yim – who will sacrifice it all to gain momentum heading into Victory Road?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Zicky Dice found himself on the receiving end of the wrath of Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. After delivering an envelope which revealed the identity of her Pick Your Poison opponent at Victory Road, Dice crossed the line when he suggested that Jordynne’s Knockouts World Title reign was in jeopardy. As Grace prepares to face Max the Impaler, who was handpicked by her next challenger, Masha Slamovich, she looks to make an example out of Dice this Thursday!

