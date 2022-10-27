Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Preview: X-Division Championship Tournament Commences 10.27.22

Last week’s edition of IMPACT! saw AEW star Frankie Kazarian relinquish his newly won X-Division Championship as he enacted Option C. This gave Kazarian a shot at the world title scheduled for the live IMPACT Plus special Overdrive on Friday November 18. A tournament was also announced to crown a new X-Division Champion culminating at the event. 

Tonight the tournament commences with two first round matches plus a generational Knockouts trio head into six Knockouts tag team action. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. The tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion begins as Black Taurus and Laredo Kid take to the skies! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following Taylor Wilde’s hard-fought victory over Mia Yim last week, she was confronted by Mickie James who appeared to challenge her to a match in the Last Rodeo. But out of nowhere, the two of them were blindsided by VXT and their new ally, Gisele Shaw. Moments later, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace evened the odds and the IMPACT Zone erupted into total anarchy. This Thursday, brace yourself for a star-studded six-Knockout tag as these two trios go to war!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Frankie Kazarian exercised Option C, relinquishing the X-Division Title in exchange for an IMPACT World Title opportunity against Josh Alexander, Scott D’Amore announced an 8-man tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion. Who will advance to the next round when the returning Alan Angels takes on former X-Division Champion, Trey Miguel? 

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Joe Hendry made his return to singles competition with an impressive victory over 2022 Gut Check winner, Jason Hotch. Now Hendry looks to continue his momentum when he goes one-on-one with IMPACT mainstay, Raj Singh. But Hendry will have more than one adversary to contend with because standing in the corner of Singh will be the devastating powerhouse, Shera! 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show. 

