Impact Wrestling Rebellion Preview 4.23.22

Tonight is the annual spring extravaganza for Impact Wrestling, Rebellion. Six title will be on the line, a grudge match and a star studded triple threat.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Countdown to Rebellion:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The next chapter in the longstanding rivalry between Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence and former champions The IInspiration will be written this Saturday on Countdown to Rebellion. After The Influence dethroned The IInspiration to become the new champions at Sacrifice, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay attempted to turn the tide by poaching Kaleb With a K away from Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne. But when Kaleb failed to pick a side, he was left out to dry by both teams. With the playing field now even, The IInspiration look to reclaim their titles in a heated rematch with The Influence!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The war between Honor No More and Bullet Club continues on Countdown to Rebellion as Eddie Edwards battles Chris Bey in singles action. Following the Bullet Club’s hard-fought victory over Honor No More in a huge eight-man tag team match on IMPACT, the leader of Honor No More will be looking to retaliate with a victory! But can Edwards overcome the Bullet Club’s “Ultimate Finesser”?

Main Card:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Bound For Glory, Josh Alexander realized his lifelong dream when he defeated Christian Cage to become the new IMPACT World Champion – only to have it ripped away from him moments later by Moose, who “called his shot” for a title match, anyplace, anytime. After destroying all roadblocks on his path back to an IMPACT World Title opportunity, Alexander lost it when IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore wouldn’t give him the rematch he wanted, resulting in Alexander being sent home from IMPACT Wrestling. But all of that changed at Sacrifice when Alexander made his shocking return and revealed that not only did he sign a new multi-year IMPACT Wrestling contract but he would also receive the opportunity he so desperately desired, an IMPACT World Title match against Moose. The stage is now set and there’s no turning back – who will leave Rebellion as the IMPACT World Champion?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following Deonna Purrazzo’s successful AAA Reina de Reinas Title defense over the legendary Faby Apache at Multiverse of Matches, the longest reigning Knockouts World Champion of all time, Taya Valkyrie, made her shocking return to IMPACT Wrestling. As one of Purrazzo’s fiercest rivals and a former multi-time Reina de Reinas Champion in her own right, Valkyrie would lay out the challenge for a Reina De Reinas Title match at Rebellion. It didn’t take long for IMPACT management to weigh in on the challenge and we can now confirm that the match has been made official! Will Valkyrie reclaim her spot at the top of the mountain or will the “Champ Champ” continue her reign of dominance?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just moments after Chris Sabin handed Jay White his first pinfall loss since coming to IMPACT, Steve Maclin made his presence felt when he assaulted Sabin after the bell at Multiverse of Matches. Stemming from his issues with members of Team IMPACT, Maclin took this opportunity to send a physical message to one half of the Motor City Machine Guns. But waiting in the wings was the opportunistic leader of the Bullet Club, Jay White, who delivered a low blow to Maclin, sending the former Marine retreating to the back. Now these three elite athletes are set to collide in a high-profile Triple Threat match at Rebellion where anything is possible!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After vanquishing nine other Knockouts in a star-studded #1 Contenders Battle Royal on IMPACT!, Rosemary is headed to Rebellion where she will challenge Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts World Title. As a former Knockouts World Champion in her own right, “The Demon Assassin” knows what it takes to capture the Knockouts Division’s most coveted prize but can she overcome the unpredictable “Boricua Badass”? While Tasha Steelz will have the unrelenting powerhouse, Savannah Evans, in her corner, Decay will most certainly be lurking in the shadows. Tasha Steelz vs Rosemary – it’s an epic clash for the Knockouts World Title at Rebellion!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - JONAH has been on a violent path of destruction since making his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Turning Point. In an attempt to solidify himself as the “Top Dog”, JONAH has stopped at nothing to send physical messages to his opponents and the rest of the IMPACT roster. But now, JONAH is faced with his toughest challenge yet in the form of NJPW legend, Tomohiro Ishii! In yet another dream match that has been made a reality in 2022, these two titans of the squared circle are set to collide at Rebellion and it promises to be an earth-shattering contest like no other. But who will leave Poughkeepsie with the victory? The “Top Dog” or the “Stone Pitbull”?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Is the IMPACT World Tag Team Title reign of Violent By Design in jeopardy? At Rebellion, we find out who the greatest tag team in IMPACT Wrestling really is when Violent By Design put their titles on the line against seven other teams in a historic 8 Team Elimination Challenge. In addition to VBD, we now know that The Good Brothers, Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino, and Honor No More’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett make up five of the eight teams in the match. Who will their other opponents be and who will have what it takes to outlast the competition in order to capture the most coveted prize in tag team wrestling? All questions will be answered in Poughkeepsie.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Trey Miguel has been on a roll since winning the X-Division Championship for the first time ever at Bound For Glory. Following successful title defenses over the likes of Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid and Rocky Romero, Trey’s next challenge will come in the form of not one but two opponents as he defends his title in a Triple Threat match at Rebellion. There’s no question that Trey has reinvented himself in recent months but does he have what it takes to overcome the odds and remain X-Division Champion? After a series of qualifying matches on IMPACT!, former X-Division Champion Ace Austin and surging newcomer “Speedball” Mike Bailey punched their ticket to Poughkeepsie!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!