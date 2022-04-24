Impact Wrestling Rebellion Results: New Champions Crowned, Ishii is the new “Top Dog” and Who is EGV? 4.23.22
Tonight was Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV this is their biggest show the spring. The show emanated from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Six titles were on the line with one of them being a eight tag team elimination match. Did the champions retain their gold? Did Josh Alexander get his revenge on Moose?
Here are the full results:
Countdown to Rebellion:
Eddie Edwards defeated Chris Bey
The Influence defeated The IInspiration to retain the Knockouts Tag Team Championship
Main Card:
Steve Maclin defeated Jay White and Chris Sabin
Last minute words of encouragement for Josh Alexander ahead of tonight’s main event
Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the new AAA Reina de Reinas Champion
Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz had a few choice words for the new AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and her challenger Rosemary
Ace Austin defeated Mike Bailey and Trey Miguel to become the new X-Division Champion
Who is EGV???
Tomohiro Ishii defeated JONAH
Violent By Design retained the Impact World Tag Team Championship
Tasha Steelz defeated Rosemary to retain the Knockouts World Championship
Walking Weapon and Little Weapon heading to the ring
Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the new Impact World Champion
