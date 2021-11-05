Impact Wrestling Results: Minoru Suzuki Makes IMPACT In-Ring Debut 11.4.21

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw a rivalry renewed as Mickie James defended her Knockouts World Title against Madison Rayne plus the in-ring debut of Minoru Suzuki.

Before the Impact:

Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Sam Beale defeated Brian Myers, VSK and Zicky Dice:

This match came out after Brian Myers cut Sam Beale from The Learning Tree a couple of weeks ago plus Beale eliminated Myers from the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Last week VSK would pick up a win against Beale leading to a post match beating with Rich Swann and Willie Mack making the save. This was a good match which saw everyone but Zicky Dice get in a lot of offense going back and forth but in the end Beale would pick up the win with The Roster Cut.

IMPACTonAXSTV:

Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus, Rohit Raju and Steve Maclin:

This match kicked off the show and was to crown a new number one contender to the X-Division Championship. The foundation of Impact was on full display as the action was fast and furious. We found out that Laredo Kid has to be from another dimension plus a suicide dive from Steve Maclin.

Prematch comments from the challenger, Madison Rayne:

Ace Austin boasted about his win over Chris Sabin last week:

Eric Young made an example out of local talent, Jai Vidal:

Decay had a warning for The IInspiration:

The IInspiration were on the hunt:

The match ended in a No Contest:

Yes we have seen this match before multiple times last year and just this past weekend in a multiple tag match for the titles at abound For Glory. This was a really solid match and a lot better than their previous encounters. Both teams have great chemistry with each other and we’re rewarded with an “This is Awesome” and “This is Impact” chants from the audience. The match would ultimately be spoiled by the Bullet Club who would lay everyone out.

Johnny Swinger was looking to raise money for a new casino:

FinJuice is sick out Bullet Club:

Mickie James defeated Madison Rayne:

This match was for the Knockouts World Championship. Coming out of Bound For Glory two weeks ago this was Mickie James’s first title defense. A rivalry was renewed between these two knockouts who put on a banger of a match. In the end James would hit a Thez Press from the top rope for the retention.

After the match a new challenger made their presence known:

The IInspiration recruited The Undead Brides:

Prematch comments from Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona:

Chris Sabin defeated Madman Fulton:

Fulton was looking to make it 2-0 against Sabin after Ace’s win over him last week. Fulton look to have the size and power advantage against Sabin which he used but it was Sabin’s speed and craftiness that allowed him to roll up Fulton for the win.

Moose, W. Morrissey and Minoru Suzuki defeated Eddie Edwards, Matt Cardona and Josh Alexander:

This was the highly anticipated main event of the night. Suzuki would make his Impact debut in this six man tag team match.

