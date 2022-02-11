Impact Wrestling Results 2.10.22
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling continued to emanate from Fort Lauderdale as they continued to build towards No Surrender on the 19 on Impact Plus.
Here are tonight’s results:
Before the Impact:
Lady Frost defeated Alisha
Gisele Shaw made her debut
Josh Alexander kicked off the show and demanded his rematch after No Surrender
Big Kon fka Konnor was another obstacle for Alexander
Josh Alexander defeated Big Kon via Ankle Lock
Scott D’Amore sent Josh home and took him out of the match at No Surrender
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Santana Garrett to retain the ROH Women’s Championship
Team Impact wants the ROH World Champion on their team
Chelsea Green defeated Knockouts World Champion Mickie James via Disqualification
We had a war of words between Bullet Club and Violent By Design/Good Brothers
Rhino and Rich Swann defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett
Team Impact secured their final member
W. Morrissey defeated Brian Myers
Post math brawl from Moose
