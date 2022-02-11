Impact Wrestling Results 2.10.22

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling continued to emanate from Fort Lauderdale as they continued to build towards No Surrender on the 19 on Impact Plus.

Here are tonight’s results:

Before the Impact:

Lady Frost defeated Alisha

Gisele Shaw made her debut

Josh Alexander kicked off the show and demanded his rematch after No Surrender

Big Kon fka Konnor was another obstacle for Alexander

Josh Alexander defeated Big Kon via Ankle Lock

Scott D’Amore sent Josh home and took him out of the match at No Surrender

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Santana Garrett to retain the ROH Women’s Championship

Team Impact wants the ROH World Champion on their team

Chelsea Green defeated Knockouts World Champion Mickie James via Disqualification

We had a war of words between Bullet Club and Violent By Design/Good Brothers

Rhino and Rich Swann defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Team Impact secured their final member

W. Morrissey defeated Brian Myers

Post math brawl from Moose

