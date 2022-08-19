Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results 8.18.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling witnessed the fallout from Emergence and began the road to Bound For Glory. A new number contender to Josh Alexander’s world title was determined plus the X-Division Championship was on the line. 

Here are the full results: 

Before the IMPACT:

Gisele Shaw defeated Rosemary 

IMPACT on AXSTV: 

Black Taurus defeated Rey Horus, Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel

Heath defeated Kenny King 

Hesitation allowed for Heath to escape out the backdoor 

Mike Bennett vs Karl Anderson next week and a stipulation has been added to the match 

Killer Kelly defeated Savannah Evans 

Jessicka makes her in-ring debut next week

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on the line next week 

Mike Bailey defeated Chris Bey to retain the X-Division Championship 

This is far from over 

Eddie Edwards became number one contender to the Impact World Championship 

