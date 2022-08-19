Impact Wrestling Results 8.18.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling witnessed the fallout from Emergence and began the road to Bound For Glory. A new number contender to Josh Alexander’s world title was determined plus the X-Division Championship was on the line.

Here are the full results:

Before the IMPACT:

Gisele Shaw defeated Rosemary

IMPACT on AXSTV:

Black Taurus defeated Rey Horus, Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel

Heath defeated Kenny King

Hesitation allowed for Heath to escape out the backdoor

Mike Bennett vs Karl Anderson next week and a stipulation has been added to the match

Killer Kelly defeated Savannah Evans

Jessicka makes her in-ring debut next week

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on the line next week

Mike Bailey defeated Chris Bey to retain the X-Division Championship

This is far from over

Eddie Edwards became number one contender to the Impact World Championship

