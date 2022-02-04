Impact Wrestling Results: A new Digital Media Champion was crowned 2.3.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continues to emanate from Fort Lauderdale as Matt Cardona challenged Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship and The Bullet Club who was in 8 man tag action.

Check below for results of tonight’s show:

Black Taurus defeated Raj Singh via pinfall

Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace via Radio Silence to become the new Digital Media Champion turning heel in the process.

JONAH defeated Crazzy Steve via Tsunami.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Steve Maclin in a non-title match (no pure rules) via Disqualification. Maclin was attacked by Honor No More post match.

Josh Alexander defeated Vincent via Ankle Lock. Kenny King attacked Alexander and joined Honor No More.

W. Morrissey tracked down Moose to his hotel room and caught him with his pants down leading to a brawl.

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated John Skylar via Spear

We saw footage from Mickie James’ appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday.

Masha Slamovich defeated Kaci Lennox via The Russian Death Device.

Deonna Purrazzo issued an open challenge for either of her championships next week.

The Bullet Club defeated Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Jake Something and Mike Bailey via Art of Finesse

Violent By Design and The Good Brothers attacked Bullet Club post match.

