Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 1.19.23
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! saw the fallout from this past Friday’s Hard To Kill PPV plus the highly anticipated Pit Fight match between heated rivals “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kenny King.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the Impact:
The Design defeated Yuya Uemura and Delirious
Sami Callihan passed with flying colors
IMPACTonAXSTV:
The fallout of Hard To Kill
Bully Ray wasn’t a fan of Hardcore Country
Mickie James isn’t afraid of bullies
Was Bully THE main event of Hard To Kill?
Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans got a sneak kick on the new Knockouts World Champion
Santino Marella with the help of WCW Legend Ernest “The Cat” Miller regained control
Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, Frankie Kazarian and Jordynne Grace defeated Bully Ray, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans
The champion has received her death warrant
Marella making big time matches amongst a hectic first week
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Ashley D’Amboise
Word to the wise never seek out PCO
X-Division Champion Trey Miguel will get a lesson in respect from a legendary challenger
Killer Kelly defeated Taylor Wilde
The seven step initiation process continues for Sami
The search is on for Gisele Shaw’s next tag team partner
Steve Maclin defeated Dirty Dango
TAG EM AND BAG EM
Once they take care of the Bullet Club The Major Players look to reclaim the internet
Will Tommy and Bully ever be friends again?
Next week is Championship Thursday
“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King in a Pit Fight match