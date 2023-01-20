Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 1.19.23

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! saw the fallout from this past Friday’s Hard To Kill PPV plus the highly anticipated Pit Fight match between heated rivals “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kenny King. 

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the Impact:

The Design defeated Yuya Uemura and Delirious 

Sami Callihan passed with flying colors

IMPACTonAXSTV:

The fallout of Hard To Kill

Bully Ray wasn’t a fan of Hardcore Country 

Mickie James isn’t afraid of bullies

Was Bully THE main event of Hard To Kill?

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans got a sneak kick on the new Knockouts World Champion

Santino Marella with the help of WCW Legend Ernest “The Cat” Miller regained control

Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, Frankie Kazarian and Jordynne Grace defeated Bully Ray, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans 

The champion has received her death warrant 

Marella making big time matches amongst a hectic first week 

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Ashley D’Amboise

Word to the wise never seek out PCO

X-Division Champion Trey Miguel will get a lesson in respect from a legendary challenger 

Killer Kelly defeated Taylor Wilde

The seven step initiation process continues for Sami 

The search is on for Gisele Shaw’s next tag team partner 

Steve Maclin defeated Dirty Dango

TAG EM AND BAG EM

Once they take care of the Bullet Club The Major Players look to reclaim the internet 

Will Tommy and Bully ever be friends again?

Next week is Championship Thursday 

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King in a Pit Fight match

