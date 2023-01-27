Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Champions Retain Gold, Tara Returns to Action and Rich Swann becomes #1 Contender 1.26.23
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! was Championship Thursday as two titles were on the line plus who walked out as number one contender to Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Championship. The road to No Surrender on February 24 on IMPACT Plus and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube continued to heat up.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Zicky Dice defeated Charlie Bravo
IMPACTonAXSTV:
Trey Miguel defeated Mike Jackson to retain the X-Division Championship
Mind games from Crazzy Steve
Steve Maclin defeated EVERYONE in the Golden Six Shooter. When will it be his time?
KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight defeated The Good Hands
Who is Gisele’s legendary hand picked partner?
Jordynne didn’t save Mickie last week she saved her investment
Santino Marella brought out the big guns for Gisele’s hand picked partner. I hope no one is afraid of spiders.
The Death Dollz defeated Gisele Shaw and Tara to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship
Taylor Wilde took a glimpse into her future and liked what she saw
Bully wasn’t happy about his exclusion out of tonight’s main event
Major cracks are forming between these two
Bullet Club defeated The Major Players
Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry back with another diss track
The Major Players have had enough and are in agreement with Moose
Jonathan Gresham defeated Sheldon Jean
Who walked out as number one contender to Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Title?
One down. Five remained.
The emergence of PCO saw the field shrink to four
Moose cut the field to three
Down to the final two
Rich Swann won The Golden Six Shooter
Chaotic brawl to end the show