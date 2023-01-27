Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Champions Retain Gold, Tara Returns to Action and Rich Swann becomes #1 Contender 1.26.23

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! was Championship Thursday as two titles were on the line plus who walked out as number one contender to Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Championship. The road to No Surrender on February 24 on IMPACT Plus and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube continued to heat up. 

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT:

Zicky Dice defeated Charlie Bravo

IMPACTonAXSTV:

Trey Miguel defeated Mike Jackson to retain the X-Division Championship 

Mind games from Crazzy Steve

Steve Maclin defeated EVERYONE in the Golden Six Shooter. When will it be his time?

KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight defeated The Good Hands 

Who is Gisele’s legendary hand picked partner?

Jordynne didn’t save Mickie last week she saved her investment 

Santino Marella brought out the big guns for Gisele’s hand picked partner. I hope no one is afraid of spiders.

The Death Dollz defeated Gisele Shaw and Tara to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship 

Taylor Wilde took a glimpse into her future and liked what she saw

Bully wasn’t happy about his exclusion out of tonight’s main event

Major cracks are forming between these two

Bullet Club defeated The Major Players 

Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry back with another diss track 

The Major Players have had enough and are in agreement with Moose

Jonathan Gresham defeated Sheldon Jean 

Who walked out as number one contender to Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Title?

One down. Five remained.

The emergence of PCO saw the field shrink to four

Moose cut the field to three 

Down to the final two 

Rich Swann won The Golden Six Shooter 

Chaotic brawl to end the show

