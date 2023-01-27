Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Champions Retain Gold, Tara Returns to Action and Rich Swann becomes #1 Contender 1.26.23

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! was Championship Thursday as two titles were on the line plus who walked out as number one contender to Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Championship. The road to No Surrender on February 24 on IMPACT Plus and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube continued to heat up.

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Zicky Dice defeated Charlie Bravo

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

IMPACTonAXSTV:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Trey Miguel defeated Mike Jackson to retain the X-Division Championship

Mind games from Crazzy Steve

Steve Maclin defeated EVERYONE in the Golden Six Shooter. When will it be his time?

1 Gallery 1 Images

KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight defeated The Good Hands

Who is Gisele’s legendary hand picked partner?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jordynne didn’t save Mickie last week she saved her investment

Santino Marella brought out the big guns for Gisele’s hand picked partner. I hope no one is afraid of spiders.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Death Dollz defeated Gisele Shaw and Tara to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Taylor Wilde took a glimpse into her future and liked what she saw

Bully wasn’t happy about his exclusion out of tonight’s main event

Major cracks are forming between these two

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bullet Club defeated The Major Players

Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry back with another diss track

The Major Players have had enough and are in agreement with Moose

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jonathan Gresham defeated Sheldon Jean

Who walked out as number one contender to Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Title?

One down. Five remained.

The emergence of PCO saw the field shrink to four

Moose cut the field to three

Down to the final two

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rich Swann won The Golden Six Shooter

Chaotic brawl to end the show