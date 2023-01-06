Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 1.5.23
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXSTV continued on the road to Hard To Kill as one half of the newly crowned world tag team champions Chris Sabin took on Matt Cardona of the Major Players. Knockouts were in action plus a career retrospective of the legend Mickie James.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Gisele Shaw defeated Kilynn King
IMPACTonAXSTV:
The Virtuosa looked to get a front row seat at two of her Hard To Kill opponents
Taylor Wilde defeated Masha Slamovich
Will we get an answer to the question soon?
Falls Count Anywhere. Hard To Kill.
Black Taurus defeated Anthony Greene
Tag
Kenny King made a pit stop to “Speedball” Mike Bailey’s dojo
Kenny. Bailey. PIT. FIGHT.
Jonathan Gresham defeated enchantment talent
Can this team actually work?
Will we see a new Sami Callihan next week?
The face of the company
Checkout Moose’s new theme song courtesy of the IMPACT Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry
The IMPACT Faithful may believe but not Moose
Legend
The voice of TNA/IMPACT
Chris Sabin defeated Matt Cardona
Bully calls for the champ but gets the boss
Scott D’Amore has had enough
This is isn’t the first time Bulky has put an IMPACT executive through a table