Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 1.5.23

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXSTV continued on the road to Hard To Kill as one half of the newly crowned world tag team champions Chris Sabin took on Matt Cardona of the Major Players. Knockouts were in action plus a career retrospective of the legend Mickie James. 

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT: 

Gisele Shaw defeated Kilynn King

IMPACTonAXSTV: 

The Virtuosa looked to get a front row seat at two of her Hard To Kill opponents 

Taylor Wilde defeated Masha Slamovich 

Will we get an answer to the question soon?

Falls Count Anywhere. Hard To Kill.

Black Taurus defeated Anthony Greene

Tag

Kenny King made a pit stop to “Speedball” Mike Bailey’s dojo

Kenny. Bailey. PIT. FIGHT.

Jonathan Gresham defeated enchantment talent 

Can this team actually work?

Will we see a new Sami Callihan next week?

The face of the company

Checkout Moose’s new theme song courtesy of the IMPACT Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

The IMPACT Faithful may believe but not Moose

Legend

The voice of TNA/IMPACT 

Chris Sabin defeated Matt Cardona 

Bully calls for the champ but gets the boss 

Scott D’Amore has had enough

This is isn’t the first time Bulky has put an IMPACT executive through a table 

