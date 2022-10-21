Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 10.20.22
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! saw the Impact World Tag Team Titles on the line, ECW legends in tag team action, Frankie Kazarian exercised option c and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Dirty Dango defeated Johnny Swinger
IMPACT on AXSTV:
Who took out Ace? Bully Ray is the prime suspect.
Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray defeated Bullet Club
Is Bully telling the truth?
Heath and Rhino looked to fulfill their promise to each other and get revenge
Moose casting more doubt on Bully
Taylor Wilde defeated Mia Yim
VXT and Gisele Shaw played the role of party crashers
“The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace with the save
Challenge thrown down
Next week
Joe Hendry defeated Jason Hotch
Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C but Steve Maclin is tired of being overlooked
Something has to give
Frankie can handle himself but he also had some advice for Josh Alexander
Rich Swann defeated Eric Young
The Death Machine made the save for his former friend
The Major Players have their eyes on tag team gold
Next week on IMPACTonAXSTV
Is this the end of Honor No More as we know it
Honor No More single-handedly destroyed by PCO