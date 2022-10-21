Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 10.20.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! saw the Impact World Tag Team Titles on the line, ECW legends in tag team action, Frankie Kazarian exercised option c and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT:

Dirty Dango defeated Johnny Swinger

IMPACT on AXSTV:

Who took out Ace? Bully Ray is the prime suspect.

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray defeated Bullet Club

Is Bully telling the truth?

Heath and Rhino looked to fulfill their promise to each other and get revenge

Moose casting more doubt on Bully

Taylor Wilde defeated Mia Yim

VXT and Gisele Shaw played the role of party crashers

“The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace with the save

Challenge thrown down

Next week

Joe Hendry defeated Jason Hotch

Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C but Steve Maclin is tired of being overlooked

Something has to give

Frankie can handle himself but he also had some advice for Josh Alexander

Rich Swann defeated Eric Young

The Death Machine made the save for his former friend

The Major Players have their eyes on tag team gold

Next week on IMPACTonAXSTV

Is this the end of Honor No More as we know it

Honor No More single-handedly destroyed by PCO