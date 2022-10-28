Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 10.27.22
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT saw the X-Division Championship tournament to crown a new champion commence with two first round matches on Before the IMPACT and IMPACT on AXSTV. The show also saw three generational knockouts team up for the first time ever in six knockouts tag team action and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Black Taurus defeated Laredo Kid to advance in the X-Division Championship Tournament
IMPACTonAXSTV:
The Kingdom are out of here
Trey Miguel defeated Alan Angels to advance to the semifinals of the X-Division Championship Tournament
According to Ace Austin he met Bully Ray last week
Match made for tonight
Gisele Shaw and VXT looked to make tonight the Last Rodeo for Mickie James
Rachelle Scheel defeated Tasha Steelz
Savannah Evans gave Scheel the main course
Heath and Rhino look to keep their promise
Everyone wants a tag title match
Chris Bey defeated Tommy Dreamer
Moose got in involved but Ace thought it was Bully
The boys from down under are back in IMPACT
Bully has almost reached his limit
Matt Cardona defeated Alex Shelley
Steve Maclin strikes again
Ally tonight. Opponent at Overdrive.
Joe Hendry defeated Raj Singh
Eric Young had words for Sami Callihan
Strong words about PCO from Eddie Edwards
Next week on IMPACT!
Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Mickie James and Taylor Wilde defeated Gisele Shaw and VXT