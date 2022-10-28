Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 10.27.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT saw the X-Division Championship tournament to crown a new champion commence with two first round matches on Before the IMPACT and IMPACT on AXSTV. The show also saw three generational knockouts team up for the first time ever in six knockouts tag team action and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT:

Black Taurus defeated Laredo Kid to advance in the X-Division Championship Tournament

IMPACTonAXSTV:

The Kingdom are out of here

Trey Miguel defeated Alan Angels to advance to the semifinals of the X-Division Championship Tournament

According to Ace Austin he met Bully Ray last week

Match made for tonight

Gisele Shaw and VXT looked to make tonight the Last Rodeo for Mickie James

Rachelle Scheel defeated Tasha Steelz

Savannah Evans gave Scheel the main course

Heath and Rhino look to keep their promise

Everyone wants a tag title match

Chris Bey defeated Tommy Dreamer

Moose got in involved but Ace thought it was Bully

The boys from down under are back in IMPACT

Bully has almost reached his limit

Matt Cardona defeated Alex Shelley

Steve Maclin strikes again

Ally tonight. Opponent at Overdrive.

Joe Hendry defeated Raj Singh

Eric Young had words for Sami Callihan

Strong words about PCO from Eddie Edwards

Next week on IMPACT!

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Mickie James and Taylor Wilde defeated Gisele Shaw and VXT