Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 11.10.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! saw two titles on the line as the road to this month’s IMPACT Plus live special Overdrive heated up.

Here are the full results and recap:

1
Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to become the NEW Digital Media Champion

The stage is set. The video package is almost ready. Here is the preview.

Meet the new members of Violent By Design as they usher in a new era

Trey Miguel defeated Mike Bailey via DQ to advance to the finals of the X-Division Championship Tournament 

Taya and Rosemary tried to pick up JesSICKa’s spirits after her first lost

Kenny King’s comments on why he costed Mike Bailey a spot in the finals of the X-Division Championship Tournament 

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated G. Sharpe

Rhino gives his advice to Josh Alexander about Bully Ray

Alisha is worried that the war isn’t over between Eddie and PCO

Mickie James defeated Chelsea Green 

Steve Maclin wanted a world title shot but instead got Tommy Dreamer 

Bully Ray defeated Zicky Dice

First time ever 

Chelsea has packed up her stuff and is going home 

Get the tables!

We heard from the people who knows Frankie Kazarian best

Jordynne Grace defeated Gisele Shaw to retain the Knockouts World Championship

Masha Slamovich is back and wants the gold 

PCO NEVER DIES

