Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 11.17.22
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! was the go home show for tomorrow’s IMPACT Plus live special Overdrive. Who will face Trey Miguel for the vacated X-Division Championship at Overdrive, Who will be implicated of Double Jeopardy and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Yuya Uemura defeated Andrew Everett
IMPACTonAXSTV:
Cold Open
Black Taurus defeated PJ Black and will face Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship at Overdrive
The contract has been signed
Bullet Club picked up the win
Jessicka was last seen on TikTok
Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Tasha Steelz
Tommy Dreamer attempted to convince Josh Alexander Bully Ray turned a new leaf
Steve Maclin defeated Tommy Dreamer
The business relationship is back
The enemy of my enemy is my friend
Masha spoke on tomorrow’s Last Knockouts Standing
Rich Swann defeated Laredo Kid
Will The Last Rodeo continue after tomorrow?
Will Frankie Kazarian finally claim the big one?
Matches announced for Countdown to Overdrive
Sami Callihan defeated Eric Young