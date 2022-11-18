Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 11.17.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! was the go home show for tomorrow’s IMPACT Plus live special Overdrive. Who will face Trey Miguel for the vacated X-Division Championship at Overdrive, Who will be implicated of Double Jeopardy and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap: 

Before the IMPACT:

Yuya Uemura defeated Andrew Everett

IMPACTonAXSTV:

Cold Open

Black Taurus defeated PJ Black and will face Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship at Overdrive

The contract has been signed

Bullet Club picked up the win

Jessicka was last seen on TikTok 

Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Tasha Steelz 

Tommy Dreamer attempted to convince Josh Alexander Bully Ray turned a new leaf 

Steve Maclin defeated Tommy Dreamer

The business relationship is back 

The enemy of my enemy is my friend 

Masha spoke on tomorrow’s Last Knockouts Standing 

Rich Swann defeated Laredo Kid 

Will The Last Rodeo continue after tomorrow?

Will Frankie Kazarian finally claim the big one?

Matches announced for Countdown to Overdrive

Sami Callihan defeated Eric Young 

