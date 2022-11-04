Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 11.3.22
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! saw the first round of the X-Division Championship Tournament come to a close, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and AEW star Frankie Kazarian took on The United Empire’s Aussie Open and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
PJ Black defeated Yuya Uemura to advance to semifinals of the X-Division Championship Tournament
IMPACTonAXSTV:
“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King to advance to the semifinals of the X-Division Championship Tournament
The Motor City Machine Guns gave their advice about Bully Ray to IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander
Savannah Evans defeated Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Jessicka
Steve Maclin is done waiting in line
Eddie was able to put down the monster
Mickie will always have a friend in Taylor Wilde but she wants to run it solo next week
Sami Callihan defeated Eric Young via Disqualification
Knockouts World Championship puts the gold on the line next week
Ace Austin defeated Moose
Next week on IMPACT!
IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian defeated Aussie Open