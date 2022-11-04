Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 11.3.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! saw the first round of the X-Division Championship Tournament come to a close, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and AEW star Frankie Kazarian took on The United Empire’s Aussie Open and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT:

PJ Black defeated Yuya Uemura to advance to semifinals of the X-Division Championship Tournament

IMPACTonAXSTV:

Who will be the one to walk out of the desert? Who will be the one added to millions of buried bodies?

Here are the X-Factors of the final first round match of the X-Division Championship Tournament

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King to advance to the semifinals of the X-Division Championship Tournament

The Motor City Machine Guns gave their advice about Bully Ray to IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander

The partnership is over

Savannah Evans defeated Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Jessicka

What and or who is next for Killer Kelly?

Steve Maclin is done waiting in line

Someone is paying more attention to the Digital Media Championship than Brian Myers

Eddie was able to put down the monster

Mickie will always have a friend in Taylor Wilde but she wants to run it solo next week

Sami Callihan defeated Eric Young via Disqualification

Knockouts World Championship puts the gold on the line next week

Ace Austin defeated Moose

Next week on IMPACT!

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian defeated Aussie Open