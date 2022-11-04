Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 11.3.22

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 11.3.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! saw the first round of the X-Division Championship Tournament come to a close, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and AEW star Frankie Kazarian took on The United Empire’s Aussie Open and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap: 

Before the IMPACT:

8C8BDB0A-116C-4A17-90F7-96F06CCDF67E
1
Gallery
1 Images

PJ Black defeated Yuya Uemura to advance to semifinals of the X-Division Championship Tournament 

IMPACTonAXSTV:

Who will be the one to walk out of the desert? Who will be the one added to millions of buried bodies?

Here are the X-Factors of the final first round match of the X-Division Championship Tournament 

F6CE357F-02EE-494F-8517-DDCE769D46C0
1
Gallery
1 Images

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King to advance to the semifinals of the X-Division Championship Tournament 

The Motor City Machine Guns gave their advice about Bully Ray to IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander 

The partnership is over

8C1A81C2-47AD-48EC-AA22-595DA6166E26
1
Gallery
1 Images

Savannah Evans defeated Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Jessicka

What and or who is next for Killer Kelly?

Steve Maclin is done waiting in line 

Someone is paying more attention to the Digital Media Championship than Brian Myers 

Eddie was able to put down the monster 

Mickie will always have a friend in Taylor Wilde but she wants to run it solo next week

F89B7693-B8BE-4FD4-94F7-42B8D4B9AFC6
1
Gallery
1 Images

Sami Callihan defeated Eric Young via Disqualification 

Knockouts World Championship puts the gold on the line next week

A5677F52-5DB9-46FA-AE66-2CA2BDD0A784
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ace Austin defeated Moose 

Next week on IMPACT!

2A378CF3-6A48-486D-BAF0-2DA74604A3C9
1
Gallery
1 Images

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian defeated Aussie Open

Related Articles

3CE849C0-B99E-4A86-A9FA-654FF10AEAC4
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 11.3.22

D3ECBF1B-ACBD-4FBC-A50E-DBFFA348C5D8
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Violent By Design Gained Two New Members

2D2CAAB4-4F7C-40BF-8106-8831A1D32057
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 11.3.22: The X-Division Championship Tournament Continues

5C9F61D9-C4DF-4630-A70A-8D8D4C4AB5B8
New Japan Pro Wrestling

The Motor City Machine Guns Won The NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship at Rumble on 44th Street

FE4E2122-8560-42DB-A2B8-173F572F3A13
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 10.27.22

A572CD98-146C-4CAE-923B-BBB8C12265C9
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: X-Division Championship Tournament Commences 10.27.22

intro-1662752831
Impact Wrestling News

PCO Re-Signs New Deal With Impact Wrestling

0B181955-3029-4FA1-9B89-9AEE0BD09BA7
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 10.20.22