Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.2.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! continued to build toward Slammiversary as we are just 16 days away from the 20 year anniversary show. Kenny put his Ultimate X opportunity on the line against Blake Christian, Mia Yim in singles action plus the final match of W. Morrissey with the company and so much more.

Here are the full results:

Before the IMPACT:

Alisha defeated Renee Michelle

Impact on AXSTV:

Mia Yim defeated Savannah Evans

The TNA Legends look to give Honor No More a reality check

How will Decay bounce back after last week?

Kenny King defeated Blake Christian

Jack Evans returns at Slammiversary

Digital Media Champion Rich Swann defeated Matthew Rhewoldt

Masha Slamovich has found her next victim

A Slammiversary preview

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander is a marked man

Massive match set for next week

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Heath and Rhino

Honor No More took out The Man Beast

A new match announced for Slammiversary

Moose and Steve Maclin defeated PCO and W. Morrissey

Moose will always have a long standing date with The Death Machine

