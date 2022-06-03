Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.2.22
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! continued to build toward Slammiversary as we are just 16 days away from the 20 year anniversary show. Kenny put his Ultimate X opportunity on the line against Blake Christian, Mia Yim in singles action plus the final match of W. Morrissey with the company and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Before the IMPACT:
Alisha defeated Renee Michelle
Impact on AXSTV:
Mia Yim defeated Savannah Evans
The TNA Legends look to give Honor No More a reality check
How will Decay bounce back after last week?
Kenny King defeated Blake Christian
Jack Evans returns at Slammiversary
Digital Media Champion Rich Swann defeated Matthew Rhewoldt
Masha Slamovich has found her next victim
A Slammiversary preview
IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander is a marked man
Massive match set for next week
Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Heath and Rhino
Honor No More took out The Man Beast
A new match announced for Slammiversary
Moose and Steve Maclin defeated PCO and W. Morrissey
Moose will always have a long standing date with The Death Machine
