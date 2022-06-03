Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.2.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! continued to build toward Slammiversary as we are just 16 days away from the 20 year anniversary show. Kenny put his Ultimate X opportunity on the line against Blake Christian, Mia Yim in singles action plus the final match of W. Morrissey with the company and so much more. 

Here are the full results: 

Before the IMPACT:

Alisha defeated Renee Michelle 

Impact on AXSTV: 

Mia Yim defeated Savannah Evans 

The TNA Legends look to give Honor No More a reality check

How will Decay bounce back after last week?

Kenny King defeated Blake Christian 

Jack Evans returns at Slammiversary 

Digital Media Champion Rich Swann defeated Matthew Rhewoldt 

Masha Slamovich has found her next victim

A Slammiversary preview 

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander is a marked man

Massive match set for next week 

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Heath and Rhino

Honor No More took out The Man Beast

A new match announced for Slammiversary 

Moose and Steve Maclin defeated PCO and W. Morrissey 

Moose will always have a long standing date with The Death Machine 

