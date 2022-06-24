Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.23.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the fallout from Slammiversary and began the road to Against All Odds. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander took on Violent By Design’s Deaner while Chelsea Green looked for revenge against Mia Yim and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Black Taurus defeated Andrew Everett
Impact on AXSTV:
Honor No More has taken over
Looks like PCO is gonna be the scapegoat
Time for America’s Most Wanted to reintroduce themselves to Honor No More
America’s Most Wanted made a couple of friends at Slammiversary
Honor No More complain out no opportunities will Scott D’Amore has TWO lined up for them
BREAKING NEWS
Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green
Did The Influence find a new member or just a fill in for Madison Rayne while she recovers?
Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger
Violent By Design still upset about the results of Slammiversary
Say his name and he appears as Violent By Design looks to bring the world title home
Josh Alexander clears the ring
Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Deaner
The future is NOW! But who is The Future?
Tasha looks to regain her Knockouts Championship at Against All Odds but she has a tough test ahead of her next week
Guess who’s back in action tonight?
Sami Callihan defeated Jack Price
This is far from over
Briscoes and Storm are ready for tonight’s main event but Storm wants The Wildcat to stay in the back
From the brainchild of the ECW legend Raven
Honor No More defeated James Storm and The Briscoes
Mark Briscoe faces the same fate of Rhino and Heath to end the show
