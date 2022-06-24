Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.23.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the fallout from Slammiversary and began the road to Against All Odds. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander took on Violent By Design’s Deaner while Chelsea Green looked for revenge against Mia Yim and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Before the IMPACT: 

Black Taurus defeated Andrew Everett 

Impact on AXSTV: 

Honor No More has taken over

Looks like PCO is gonna be the scapegoat 

Time for America’s Most Wanted to reintroduce themselves to Honor No More

America’s Most Wanted made a couple of friends at Slammiversary 

Honor No More complain out no opportunities will Scott D’Amore has TWO lined up for them

BREAKING NEWS

Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green 

Did The Influence find a new member or just a fill in for Madison Rayne while she recovers?

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger 

Violent By Design still upset about the results of Slammiversary 

Say his name and he appears as Violent By Design looks to bring the world title home 

Josh Alexander clears the ring 

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Deaner 

The future is NOW! But who is The Future?

Tasha looks to regain her Knockouts Championship at Against All Odds but she has a tough test ahead of her next week 

Guess who’s back in action tonight?

Sami Callihan defeated Jack Price

This is far from over 

Briscoes and Storm are ready for tonight’s main event but Storm wants The Wildcat to stay in the back

From the brainchild of the ECW legend Raven

Honor No More defeated James Storm and The Briscoes 

Mark Briscoe faces the same fate of Rhino and Heath to end the show

