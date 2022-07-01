Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.30.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the go home show for tomorrow’s Against All Odds IMPACT Plus special. Ace Austin and Alex Zayne came to blows plus Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace took Savannah Evans and so much more. 

Here are the results and recap: 

Before the Impact:

Impact Digital Media Champion Rich Swann defeated Raj Singh

Impact on AXSTV:

We own the night 

What was the cowboy thinking?

Trey Miguel defeated Steve Maclin, Chris Ney and Laredo Kid to become number one contender to the X-Division Championship

The ECW Legend can’t wait for Against All Odds tomorrow 

Gisele Shaw defeated Rosemary

Did The Influence just gain a new member?

Will friendship triumph over all tomorrow night?

If anyone knows where Havok is it’s Father James Mitchell 

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Savannah Evans 

Joe Doering has won gold all over Japan. Will he do the same tomorrow?

The IMPACT World Champion doesn’t back down from ANY challenge 

The Good Brothers defeated Vincent and PCO to retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship 

Heath returns as he and The Wildcat make the save 

Heath and Chris “Wildcat” Harris will join The Good Brothers and James Storm tomorrow night 

Ace Austin defeated Alex Zayne 

Chris Sabin defeated Frankie Kazarian 

