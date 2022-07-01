Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.30.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the go home show for tomorrow’s Against All Odds IMPACT Plus special. Ace Austin and Alex Zayne came to blows plus Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace took Savannah Evans and so much more.
Here are the results and recap:
Before the Impact:
Impact Digital Media Champion Rich Swann defeated Raj Singh
Impact on AXSTV:
We own the night
What was the cowboy thinking?
Trey Miguel defeated Steve Maclin, Chris Ney and Laredo Kid to become number one contender to the X-Division Championship
The ECW Legend can’t wait for Against All Odds tomorrow
Gisele Shaw defeated Rosemary
Did The Influence just gain a new member?
Will friendship triumph over all tomorrow night?
If anyone knows where Havok is it’s Father James Mitchell
Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Savannah Evans
Joe Doering has won gold all over Japan. Will he do the same tomorrow?
The IMPACT World Champion doesn’t back down from ANY challenge
The Good Brothers defeated Vincent and PCO to retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
Heath returns as he and The Wildcat make the save
Heath and Chris “Wildcat” Harris will join The Good Brothers and James Storm tomorrow night
Ace Austin defeated Alex Zayne
Chris Sabin defeated Frankie Kazarian
