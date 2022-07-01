Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.30.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the go home show for tomorrow’s Against All Odds IMPACT Plus special. Ace Austin and Alex Zayne came to blows plus Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace took Savannah Evans and so much more.

Here are the results and recap:

Before the Impact:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Impact Digital Media Champion Rich Swann defeated Raj Singh

Impact on AXSTV:

We own the night

What was the cowboy thinking?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Trey Miguel defeated Steve Maclin, Chris Ney and Laredo Kid to become number one contender to the X-Division Championship

The ECW Legend can’t wait for Against All Odds tomorrow

1 Gallery 1 Images

Gisele Shaw defeated Rosemary

Did The Influence just gain a new member?

Will friendship triumph over all tomorrow night?

If anyone knows where Havok is it’s Father James Mitchell

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Savannah Evans

Joe Doering has won gold all over Japan. Will he do the same tomorrow?

The IMPACT World Champion doesn’t back down from ANY challenge

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Good Brothers defeated Vincent and PCO to retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Heath returns as he and The Wildcat make the save

Heath and Chris “Wildcat” Harris will join The Good Brothers and James Storm tomorrow night

1 Gallery 1 Images

Ace Austin defeated Alex Zayne

1 Gallery 1 Images

Chris Sabin defeated Frankie Kazarian

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!