Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 7.14.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued the road towards Emergence on Friday August 12.

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT:

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Johnny Swinger

Impact on AXSTV:

Cold open

IMPACT World Champion and Motor City Machine Guns defeated Violent by Design

The Motor City Machine Guns want their shot

Knockouts Division you have been warned

Steve Maclin defeated James Storm

Steve Maclin stays two steps ahead of Sami Callihan

The Guns collide next week

Chelsea Green defeated Mickie James

Ragnork took a field trip

Bhupinder Gujjar is ready for a shot at the Digital Media Championship

Masha Slamovich defeated Tenille Dashwood

A championship match announced for next week

What does the future hold for Mickie James?

Next week on IMPACT

Hit and run

Honor No More defeated The Bullet Club

