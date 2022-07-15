Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 7.14.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued the road towards Emergence on Friday August 12.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Johnny Swinger
Impact on AXSTV:
Cold open
IMPACT World Champion and Motor City Machine Guns defeated Violent by Design
The Motor City Machine Guns want their shot
Knockouts Division you have been warned
Steve Maclin defeated James Storm
Steve Maclin stays two steps ahead of Sami Callihan
The Guns collide next week
Chelsea Green defeated Mickie James
Ragnork took a field trip
Bhupinder Gujjar is ready for a shot at the Digital Media Championship
Masha Slamovich defeated Tenille Dashwood
A championship match announced for next week
What does the future hold for Mickie James?
Next week on IMPACT
Hit and run
Honor No More defeated The Bullet Club
