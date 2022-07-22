Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 7.21.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued on the road to Emergence. Mike Bailey put the X-Division Championship on the line against Violent By Design’s Deaner, The Machine Guns collide in a number one contender’s match and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the Impact:
Laredo Kid defeated Johnny Swinger
Impact on AXSTV:
Cold open:
VXT defeated Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim
Honor No More want a title shot. Same story. Different day.
“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Deaner to retain the X-Division Championship
Match made for Emergence
Eric Young looks to cure the sickness in Violet By Design
Masha Slamovich defeated Madison Rayne
Your next
Is the Digital Media Champion scared to face Bhupinder?
The Impact Zone gets a new resident next week
Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett
Business has just picked up
How is Jessicka gonna fit in with Ragnarok?
Kushida makes his IMPACT debut next week
Alex Shelley defeated Chris Sabin to become the number one contender to the IMPACT World Championship
Violent By Design looked to cure the sickness of the Motor City Machine Guns but not on Kushida’s watch
