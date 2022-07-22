Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 7.21.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued on the road to Emergence. Mike Bailey put the X-Division Championship on the line against Violent By Design’s Deaner, The Machine Guns collide in a number one contender’s match and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap: 

Before the Impact:

Laredo Kid defeated Johnny Swinger 

Impact on AXSTV: 

Cold open:

VXT defeated Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim 

Honor No More want a title shot. Same story. Different day. 

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Deaner to retain the X-Division Championship 

Match made for Emergence 

Eric Young looks to cure the sickness in Violet By Design 

Masha Slamovich defeated Madison Rayne

Your next 

Is the Digital Media Champion scared to face Bhupinder?

The Impact Zone gets a new resident next week 

Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett 

Business has just picked up

How is Jessicka gonna fit in with Ragnarok?

Kushida makes his IMPACT debut next week 

Alex Shelley defeated Chris Sabin to become the number one contender to the IMPACT World Championship 

Violent By Design looked to cure the sickness of the Motor City Machine Guns but not on Kushida’s watch

